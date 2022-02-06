Insulated and close to the city - what's not to like about this €320,000 Ballinlough semi?

SOME of the 'heavy lifting', and a bit of cozying, has been done in advance of a sale for any new owners of Filemore, a three-bed semi-d within an easy walk of Cork city centre, at a spot called Carrigeen.

Set just off the city end of the Boreenmanna Road and with a Ballinlough address also pinned to it, Filemore or No 27 Carrigeen Park by Castlegreina has been underpinned, and also has had a new 'cloak' of external insulation and wrapping all around it, front, back and side, as had its 'other half' of the semi-detached pairing which has also been extended to ts side and rear.

And, No 27's new exterior is well finished across the front facade, picking up on the original stucco and pinkish dash colour of these mid-1900s family homes, rather than just going for a featureless reskinning which can ofter leave externally-wrapped homes looking like a bland 'yellow-pack' job.

With those quite major investment jobs done, No 27's new to market with estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing, who guides the 969 sq ft three-bed home at €320,000.

It's dated decoratively inside, though one bathroom has been refreshed, and has gas central heating, double glazing, with an attached garage, and has off-street parking.

There's a south-facing mature back garden, abutting the backs of terraced houses and their rear access lane at Marble Hall Gardens on the Ballinlough Road, while there's easy access to the city centre and link road via Castlegreaine Park and the Boreenmanna Road.

The Price Register shows Carrigeen resales of late ranging between €240,000 to €310,000 and similar era neighboring semi-ds in Castlegreine have sold in recent times too from €250,000 to €321,000, and a number have received 21st-century upgrades.

VERDICT: One of the closest runs of mid 1900s semi-ds to Cork city's southside suburbs, near enough to return to work in a city office, and still stroll home for lunch.