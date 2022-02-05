Three-bed Ballinlough semi has a nice guide price for first time buyers

A RECENT house price survey - based on the figures of one auctioneering firm - ranked second-hand three bed semis on Model Farm Road and in Ballinlough as the most expensive in the country outside of Dublin.

Given its limited focus, it’s probably best to take those findings with a pinch of salt. Nonetheless, there is strong demand for homes in both areas, so when one comes along looking a bit more affordable than the norm for the neighbourhood, it’s going to generate interest.

Such is the case with Genazzano, on Ballinlough Road, which has just gone up for sale with Kevin Barry of Barry Auctioneers. Mr Barry, who is guiding the 126 sq m home at €310,000, says it’s got off to a strong start, with multiple viewings over the last two days.

Adjoining the long established Liam Wills hairdressers (this property is not included in the sale), it’s a home in need of a makeover but also one with good scope to do something more interesting with it.

It has a fine side garden with garage at the top of Willow Lawn and a couple of outbuildings to the rear, with knocking and converting options.

Genazzano, Ballinlough Road

Anyone with a bit of builder’s nous could probably do a sterling job - just factor it into your budget. Genazzano has two receptions rooms, a small kitchen and a large storage room downstairs, and three bedrooms and a bathroom overhead. It's a 15 minute walk to the city centre, with a host of amenities nearby, including swimming pool, tennis club and schools.

VERDICT: Bulletproof location.