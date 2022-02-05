Easy living by West Cork lagoon at €245k small village build

|
Rosscarbery, West Cork
€245,000
Size
81 sq m (866 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
BER
D1
A SMALL, easy-keep bolthole on the edge of West Cork’s Rosscarbery village might well appeal to a trader-down, to a starter-out, or a holidaymaker who wants an easy life when in situ by the sea and something not needing much care when not actually being lived in.
That’s for a detached three-bed home of just over 860 sq ft, or 81 sq metres, and its layout is effectively ‘upside down,’ with its main living and dining/kitchen section on the upper floor, to get the best possible water views glimpsed out over the lagoon.
With its collective tongue in cheek, Rosscarbery advertises itself as “the best village in the world,” noting its 50 businesses, many with a sporting and seaside tourism bent and pitched for family breaks, as the wider community numbers only about 1,000 souls yet the district gets 100,000+ visitors a year.