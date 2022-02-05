Easy living by West Cork lagoon at €245k small village build

A SMALL, easy-keep bolthole on the edge of West Cork’s Rosscarbery village might well appeal to a trader-down, to a starter-out, or a holidaymaker who wants an easy life when in situ by the sea and something not needing much care when not actually being lived in.

Location of Daisy Lodge, Rosscarbery

Called Daisy Lodge, and nearly as cheerful as its hardy namesake flower, this is a modern build, on a compact corner site at East Rock, overlooking the Lagoon at the West Cork village, just a kilometre or two from the beach at Warren Strand.

Rosscarbery's Lagoon Activity Centre

It’s next to scenic walks, including the loop of the lagoon that’s such a feature of Rosscarbery (file pics above, and below), and the village services are all just an even shorter walk, uphill, above the main N71 West Cork linking road between beach-blessed Clonakilty and the rejuvenated market town of Skibbereen.

The construction date of traditional-looking Daisy Lodge is put at just 2007 by estate agent Jeremy Murphy, whose sales business is normally Cork city-based, now in this case selling for vendors in his home village of Rosscarbery, and he guides this walk-in condition one-off at €245,000.

First floor living room

That’s for a detached three-bed home of just over 860 sq ft, or 81 sq metres, and its layout is effectively ‘upside down,’ with its main living and dining/kitchen section on the upper floor, to get the best possible water views glimpsed out over the lagoon.

Also at the upper level is one of the three bedrooms, and the other two are on the lower level, with one bathroom serving the property.

Bedrooms

It’s in excellent condition inside and out, and appears to have been used as an income earner, at least on an occasional basis, by its owners, showing on the likes of Airbnb, noting, in particular, the location and nearby amenities.

Those amenities include the seasonal watersports and water-based activity centre on the lagoon, as well as the adjacent Celtic Ross Hotel and the range of restaurants, cafes and bars up around the square in Ross, already gearing up for a busy summer with Covid-19 restrictions lifting.

Sixth class pupils of Maria Assumpta Primary School, Ballyphehane, Cork on a school tour at the Lagoon Activity Centre. Pic Denis Minihane.

With its collective tongue in cheek, Rosscarbery advertises itself as “the best village in the world,” noting its 50 businesses, many with a sporting and seaside tourism bent and pitched for family breaks, as the wider community numbers only about 1,000 souls yet the district gets 100,000+ visitors a year.

The Price Register records nearly 250 sales in the past decade or so, and one-third of them have sold in the broad €200,000 - €300,000 price range, so Daisy Lodge is in good company with its €245k guide, or whatever sum it eventually ends up at. (Ross’s top sale for the past good while is the extraordinary €690,000 paid and now on the Price Register after a long delay from a 2020 deal done for a small bungalow on open ground right next to the Warren Strand and pitch and putt course.)

Kitchen

Daisy Lodge has a D1 BER and electric heating.

Likely to restrict its uppermost price moves is the fact it’s on very little private ground with on-street parking, not much more than the building’s own footprint, in effect, so while that might restrict its appeal for full-time occupation, it might suit others as there’s so little exterior maintenance to worry about.

VERDICT: time for daisy chain fun and games at Rosscarbery’s East Rock?