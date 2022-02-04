Bonus point territory for Welsh/Irish couple's €420k home advantage

Play the Welsh home game at Cork's well-pitched Wern Ddu
Tongue-twisting  Wern Ddu is at Cork's Gortnaclough,  Ballinhassig. Agent  Michael Pigott guides at €420,000

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 12:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports Pictures: Ted Murphy

Ballinhassig, Cork

€420,000

Size

177 sq m (1,903 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4/5

Bathrooms

2

BER

C2


THIS Six Nations Ireland-Wales rugby clash weekend, how’s your pronunciation of Welsh words?

Want to try Wern Ddu?

Give up? It’s  pronounced along the lines of ‘Wen Vee,’ and recently applied as nomenclature to this Co Cork bungalow by its owners, who are a Welsh/Irish couple.

Herringbone flooring in hall and main, large living room
But, like many words in our Celtic neighbours’ contorted tongue, the right way to say Wern Ddu isn’t intuitively obvious to Gaelic/Irish speakers…which is why home hunters inquiring about it now might, instead of wrapping their vocal cords around the simple-enough ‘wen vee’, ask about ‘the Ballinhassig bungalow that’s just for recently up sale.’

Front row view
Front row view

The renaming only took place quite recently after the young Irish/Welsh family bought a 1970s-era single storey home at Gortnaglough, Ballinhassig, not much more than a 10-minute commute west of Cork city. They did a small extension and a larger scale overhaul and upgrade in their short time here, now selling up, moving instead to North Cork to be near family members. They leave behind a house where new owners will have little, or nothing at all to do, suggests selling agent Michael Pigott.

He guides the 1,900 sq ft four-five-bed home at €420,000.

Well-pitched half acre
Well-pitched half acre

It’s on half an acre of fairly level grounds, which include a Steeltech shed and a Barna shed on its private grounds.

Location is in the heart of sprawling Ballinhassig, with access route options back towards the city either via Waterfall, or the roundabout at Halfway and/or Goggins Hill; it’s a popular area for families to move to for lots of outdoor space, yet within an easy commute of the city, colleges, major employers in the tech and pharma sectors, etc.

It’s Mr Pigott’s second listing in rapid order at Gortnaglough, as he had slightly larger, similar-era four-bed bungalow for sale with a €350,000 AMV. That’s only very recently gone ‘sale agreed,’ so he’s likely to see some underbidders here, attracted by the notion this second, local listing has already had update works done to it: he describes its condition as immaculate.

Wern Ddu is south facing to the rear, where there’s now an enlarged kitchen/dining/ sunroom with vaulted ceiling, and both the kitchen and bathrooms are upgraded.

There’s a new airtight front door leading to a hall with a herringbone-style floor, and that attractive herringbone floor pattern continues into the c 24’ by 12’ main living room with inset multi-fuel stove.

Glazed double doors then lead to the kitchen/diner, effectively open plan linked into the airy family space/sunroom.

Hall set the right tone on entry
Hall set the right tone on entry

This home gets a C2 BER, has double glazing and oil-fired central heating, and one of the four main bedrooms is en suite with a walk-in robe: there’s also an optional fifth bedroom/home office/study/playroom.

Despite several properties coming for sale in the past year or two with a Gortnaglough address, just one shows to date on the Price Register, surfacing just a year ago at a recorded €375,000, possibly the house now called Wern Ddu.

VERDICT: Result! With continuing high prices for build materials and a dearth of good labour to do work on renovations, there’s a real added value right now to homes lining out for sale in walk-in, game-on condition.

<p>Cork property developer Michael O’Flynn is set to reactivate plans for a €300m house building project in Glanmire which could see 800 homes delivered inside the next decade. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire</p>

Dunkettle 'roadblock moving on' as 800 new homes planned in €300m project

