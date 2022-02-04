Bonus point territory for Welsh/Irish couple's €420k home advantage

|
Ballinhassig, Cork
|
€420,000
|
Size
|
177 sq m (1,903 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4/5
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C2
But, like many words in our Celtic neighbours’ contorted tongue, the right way to say Wern Ddu isn’t intuitively obvious to Gaelic/Irish speakers…which is why home hunters inquiring about it now might, instead of wrapping their vocal cords around the simple-enough ‘wen vee’, ask about ‘the Ballinhassig bungalow that’s just for recently up sale.’
The renaming only took place quite recently after the young Irish/Welsh family bought a 1970s-era single storey home at Gortnaglough, Ballinhassig, not much more than a 10-minute commute west of Cork city. They did a small extension and a larger scale overhaul and upgrade in their short time here, now selling up, moving instead to North Cork to be near family members. They leave behind a house where new owners will have little, or nothing at all to do, suggests selling agent Michael Pigott.
It’s on half an acre of fairly level grounds, which include a Steeltech shed and a Barna shed on its private grounds.
Wern Ddu is south facing to the rear, where there’s now an enlarged kitchen/dining/ sunroom with vaulted ceiling, and both the kitchen and bathrooms are upgraded.
There’s a new airtight front door leading to a hall with a herringbone-style floor, and that attractive herringbone floor pattern continues into the c 24’ by 12’ main living room with inset multi-fuel stove.
This home gets a C2 BER, has double glazing and oil-fired central heating, and one of the four main bedrooms is en suite with a walk-in robe: there’s also an optional fifth bedroom/home office/study/playroom.