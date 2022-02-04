Luxury Lough Derg waterfront home is  worth the €1.3m pilgrimage

€1.3m on three acres/€1.6m on nine acres plus three old cottages

LAKE-FRONTING Bunglasha Lodge is a bit of a whopper to land, in more ways than one.

Set on the southern shores of Lough Derg on the Shannon River, just over the Clare boundary with Tipperary, this is a luxury US-style sprawling, ranch-style home, in an unmistakably Irish setting.

Blessed views at Bunglasha Lodge

Built several decades back, and used for holiday rentals amongst other occasions, the 5,000 sq ft five-bed home has 200 metres frontage to Lough Derg, its own stone boat jetty capable of berthing fishing craft, or cruisers, and adjoins a lake promontory section of land of Coillte woodland, whilst also looking out over the water to Holy Island.

Freshly up for sale, the hugely accommodating home (thanks to one interlinked, multi-purpose hostel-style bedroom with 11 beds) it can sleep up to 25, or 14 more, eh, privately. It’s priced at €1.3m as a private home, income-earner or mix of both and is set towards the end of a small track down to the picturesquely-set jetty, where there are also three, far older stone cottages, recently reroofed, but not as yet habitable.

Trio of cottages on a further six acres are an additional €300k purchase

Those three stone structures, one-time fishermen’s cottages, have planning permission still current for renovation/conversion to further living quarters or could be used as stables, and they are on six further acres of land, between the luxury lodge and the woods.

If a buyer wants the entire, ie lodge, nine acres and three buildings to work and play with (and, who with this sort of money won’t want the whole kit and caboodle?) well, it will add a further €300,000 to the property’s overall asking price, making for a grand total of €1.6m give or take, according to joint selling agents JC Gubbins and BOC Estates who add that the planning permission to reinstate them runs until next year, 2023.

Jettison your worries at the water side

They say Bunglasha Lodge has been let on a short-term holiday letting basis “and while it generates a significant yearly income it will also obviously appeal to an owner-occupier who wants to live in their own ‘little piece of Heaven’ by the lake.

It’s about 50kms from Shannon Airport, half an hour from Limerick city and 11kms from the twin villages of Killaloe/Ballina on the Shannon, and dates back several decades, built in a low-slung dormer style to a high spec, with limestone portico and columns, statuary, internal oak joinery, marble floors and luxury bathrooms - plus it has a private bar with draught beers and Guinness taps.

Oak joinery abounds within

It has three main reception rooms, including formal dining room, country-style kitchen, boot room, games room and adjoining double garage plumbed for sauna and Jacuzzi. There’s adaptable space for more private reception rooms, study, gym etc at both ground and first floor levels, with a central double-height entrance hallway.

There are three ground floor bedrooms one with patio access via French doors, and two more above, plus that optional multi-bed room in the eaves: online booking websites say the lodge can accommodate up to 25 persons, and it’s been used by tourists from overseas and around Ireland, as well as by families living more locally and taking it for large family celebrations and holidays.

Apart from the real attraction of the grounds and jetty, water and woodland access, extras include central vac, white oak internal joinery, wiring for sound, and the scope coming with the optional purchase of the three former fishermen’s cottages making, the selling agents enthuse, “a rare and wonderful opportunity and it oozes the potential to be a most impressive family, guest or holiday home.”

VERDICT: The wonders of the Shannon are on the doorstep, just bring a boat.