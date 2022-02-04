Luxury Lough Derg waterfront home is  worth the €1.3m pilgrimage

|
Ogonelloe, Co Clare
|
€1.3m on three acres/€1.6m on nine acres plus three old cottages
|
Size
|
471 sq m (5,035 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
6
|
BER
|
C1
Set on the southern shores of Lough Derg on the Shannon River, just over the Clare boundary with Tipperary, this is a luxury US-style sprawling, ranch-style home, in an unmistakably Irish setting.
Built several decades back, and used for holiday rentals amongst other occasions, the 5,000 sq ft five-bed home has 200 metres frontage to Lough Derg, its own stone boat jetty capable of berthing fishing craft, or cruisers, and adjoins a lake promontory section of land of Coillte woodland, whilst also looking out over the water to Holy Island.
Those three stone structures, one-time fishermen’s cottages, have planning permission still current for renovation/conversion to further living quarters or could be used as stables, and they are on six further acres of land, between the luxury lodge and the woods.
They say Bunglasha Lodge has been let on a short-term holiday letting basis “and while it generates a significant yearly income it will also obviously appeal to an owner-occupier who wants to live in their own ‘little piece of Heaven’ by the lake.
It has three main reception rooms, including formal dining room, country-style kitchen, boot room, games room and adjoining double garage plumbed for sauna and Jacuzzi. There’s adaptable space for more private reception rooms, study, gym etc at both ground and first floor levels, with a central double-height entrance hallway.
Apart from the real attraction of the grounds and jetty, water and woodland access, extras include central vac, white oak internal joinery, wiring for sound, and the scope coming with the optional purchase of the three former fishermen’s cottages making, the selling agents enthuse, “a rare and wonderful opportunity and it oozes the potential to be a most impressive family, guest or holiday home.”