At home on the Grange? A Cork four-bed suburban detached at €375,000

ALREADY extended, and now just a tad over 1,600 sq ft, is this mid-1990s-built four-bed detached family home priced well under the €400k mark on its market launch.

Rear extension at 16 Amberley Lawn

Guided at €375,000 by estate agent Jeremy Murphy & Co is 16 Amberley Lawn, within the larger Amberley scheme in Cork’s Grange, near the SuperValu and Aldi, and with the remains of the former fine period Vernon Mount House very close over a boundary.

Just a short trip to Douglas, or to the city’s ring road in the other direction, No 16 has been added to on its two levels, say the agents who describe it as deceptively spacious with a good-sided rear sunroom beyond the kitchen/diner, with wood-sheeted ceilings.

Kitchen/diner

Also at the ground is a front reception, right of the hall, a guest WC under the stairs, a utility and a separate shower room. Overhead are four bedrooms and a main family bathroom, but no en suites: Amberley’s c1995 construction was possibly one of the last new homes developments around the city to keep bed and bath functions separate.

Deck access to back garden at No 16

No 16 is in Amberley Lawn, off the central spine of Amberley Park, with other spurs and sections various called ‘Drive,’ ‘Heights,’, ‘Green,’ ‘Court,’ ‘Avenue,’ ‘Way’ and ‘Grove.’

VERDICT: The Price Register shows almost 50 Amberley resales since 2010, some into the mid €300ks, and just seven in the Lawn section, the last few being in the €270,000/€280,000 range between 2016 and 2018.