At home on the Grange? A Cork four-bed suburban detached at €375,000

Grange, near Douglas, Cork
€375,000
Size
151 sq m (1,615 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
BER
C2
Guided at €375,000 by estate agent Jeremy Murphy & Co is 16 Amberley Lawn, within the larger Amberley scheme in Cork’s Grange, near the SuperValu and Aldi, and with the remains of the former fine period Vernon Mount House very close over a boundary.
Also at the ground is a front reception, right of the hall, a guest WC under the stairs, a utility and a separate shower room. Overhead are four bedrooms and a main family bathroom, but no en suites: Amberley’s c1995 construction was possibly one of the last new homes developments around the city to keep bed and bath functions separate.