Houses of the Week, 35 of them, in Ballinglanna 

WITH approximately 250 homes sold inside three years and a phase seven release of 35 more homes this weekend, Ballinglanna in Glanmire is on track to fulfilling its billing as the largest new home scheme outside of the greater Dublin area.

Showhouse pic

The development, which has planning permission for 600 homes, is currently oversubscribed, reflecting the huge demand in Cork city for housing.

To date, homeowners are in situ in circa 180 of the sold homes, with the remainder set to be occupied during 2022.

The majority of buyers are first-timers, with a limited number of traders - both upsizing and downsizing. The government’s Help-to-Buy scheme, capped at €30,000, is available to first-time-buyers until the end of the year.

The scheme, by the O’Flynn Group, is divided into “precincts” of which Mill View is now sold out and occupied, while the other occupied homes are in Church Green and Butlers View.

3 bed end-of-terrace, Ballinglanna

This weekend’s phase seven release will comprise approximately 30 homes with a mix of types in Church Green and Butlers View, made up of

>two-bed mid-terrace, measuring 861 sq ft, starting at €282,500, up from €250,000 in the first phase, a 10% increase

>three-bed end of terrace townhouses, measuring 1,087 sq ft, starting at €350,000, up from €310,000 in the first phase, a 13% increase A total of a dozen of these two house types are part of the phase seven release.

The remaining 18 being released this weekend are a mix of three and four-bed semi d's. They comprise:

>three-bed semis measuring 1,281 sq ft, starting at €380,000, up from €330,000/€335,000 during phase one, more than a 13% increase

3 bed semi-d, Ballinglanna

>four-bed semis, measuring 1,438 sq ft, starting from €420,000, up from €385,000/€390,000 in the first phase, an increase in the order of 8%.

Houses being released will be finished externally in either brick or with a contemporary finish or traditional plaster.

Rachael O’Leary, Associate Director, Sherry FitzGerald said there has been “a fantastic appetite across all house types and price levels in this development”.

“This shows a very positive demand across all markets with a particular emphasis on the first-time buyers and traders,” she said.

Paul Hannon, Sherry FitzGerald Head of New Homes Munster, said the scheme “is truly one of regional importance, being the largest new home scheme outside of the Greater Dublin Area”.

Ballinglanna showhouse pic

“This has been proven by the level of sales and enquiries that have been secured to date,” he said.

Showhouse pic

Developed by the O’Flynn Group as Cork’s first successful Strategic Housing Development on lands in the Glanmire valley acquired for €30m in the early noughties, it’s also led to dramatic new roadworks in the area.

Even more significant improvements to the road network are currently taking place around nearby Dunkettle, where the O’Flynn Group also owns land, and where a new bridge is due to open this weekend as part of the €215m Dunkettle interchange project/Jack Lynch Tunnel upgrade.

Michael O’Flynn, chair and CEO of the O’Flynn Group has previously said he would revisit plans to build more housing in the Dunkettle area once transport challenges had been ironed out.

The homes in Ballinglanna due for release this weekend have high spec heating and ventilation systems and are all A-rated, resulting in lower heating costs for the owner. All of the units are enabled for smart home technology.

Showhouse pic

Ballinglanna is just 8km from Cork city, with direct bus routes, while East Gate Business & Retail Park, another O’Flynn Group development, is just a five minute drive away. Glanmire is well-served by schools, hospitality and retail.

Sherry FitzGerald New Homes are releasing the new phase this weekend by prior appointment from the six fully finished showhomes. Viewings for future weekends can be arranged by contacting Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (021 4270099).