Child's play €495k city bungalow upgrade beckons as it's time for creche to grow up

Boreenmanna Road, Cork City
€495,000
Size
166 sq m (1,786 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
4
BER
C1
Unsurprisingly, it’s a safely enclosed property, and conversely, it’s surprisingly large inside, with scope for three bedrooms plus reception, kitchen/dining etc, or more if the attic is converted.
In this particular house’s case, the fact it is reached up a small flight of external steps isn’t as much of an issue as there’s an external lift already in place, put in to facilitate children and users in wheelchairs or with other restrictions. In fact, having a lift like this might be exactly what some downsizers or users require.