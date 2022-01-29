Child's play €495k city bungalow upgrade beckons as it's time for creche to grow up





WILL it be child’s play to convert Hillside from its current commercial use as a creche, back to usage as a private family home, one with an additional ‘lift’ on the side?

It could well be.

Listed in recent days for sale is this 1,780 sq ft bungalow, reached up some steps from Cork’s suburban Boreenmanna Road by the hilly Willow Lawn: it’s been the ‘play station’ since the mid-2000s to a childcare business, PeaPods.

Bounce in the market? Peapods room has a rubber floor finish

Its owners are now looking to wind down their business having been here for a long number of years (the company was formed in 2008), says estate agent Der O’Riordan of Barry Auctioneers, who put the property on the open market this week, quoting a €495,000 AMV.

While it might be bought for commercial use (the bungalow next door is a medical centre) the overwhelming profile along the road is of private homes and apartments.

So, whilst Mr O’Riordan might expect some investor interest, he’s pretty sure that most demand will be from owner-occupiers who’ll switch it back to domestic use (it will need planning approval.)

Class room?

Unsurprisingly, it’s a safely enclosed property, and conversely, it’s surprisingly large inside, with scope for three bedrooms plus reception, kitchen/dining etc, or more if the attic is converted.

Play areas aplenty right now

But as currently configured, it has several large spaces, almost classroom-sized, according to the agent, with rubber floors, and he suggests a new owner “might take it back to the walls, and reimagine how they’d like it as their home-to-be.”

While it has several bathrooms, some features and other items — such as sanitary ware and sinks — might need to be adapted for taller ‘grown-ups.’

Typically, a bungalow in a mature location such as this might be attractive to those trading down from large homes, and/or perhaps with mobility issues, given the attraction of rooms all on the one level and, generally, easily accessible.

View to the front over the Boreenmanna Road

In this particular house’s case, the fact it is reached up a small flight of external steps isn’t as much of an issue as there’s an external lift already in place, put in to facilitate children and users in wheelchairs or with other restrictions. In fact, having a lift like this might be exactly what some downsizers or users require.

The house dates to the mid-1900s, has a south-facing rear garden/play areas, and has easy access to the city centre, shops, schools, park and sporting amenities. Plus, it has off-street parking capability, and is on a very regular bus route.

VERDICT: Looks like the game is up for a creche in this setting.