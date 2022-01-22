Make hay in garden of €435k Wheatridge family home

|
Douglas, Cork
|
€435,000
|
Size
|
123 sq m (1,315 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
A STAND-OUT landscaped back garden, on two slightly stepped tiers facing west, yet very easily kept, and an immaculate interior, make No 20 Wheatridge a must-see for Cork home-hunters with a €400k/€450k budget to secure a property.
While it’s as good inside as a buyer might want (with a recently fitted new kitchen), it’s the back garden and its sunny aspect which might well give it the extra sale impetus.
Internally the front room off a tiled hall opens to a rear family room through glazed double doors, to the new kitchen (quality granite tops, range cooker etc) and diner in a section beyond, and there’s also a guest WC plus utility.