Make hay in garden of €435k Wheatridge family home

Four-bed semi-d's garden is easy keep, without grass, but very well planted for colour and interest
Make hay in garden of €435k Wheatridge family home

Rear view of 20 Wheatridge,  Maryborough Woods, priced at €435,000 by agent  Jeremy Murphy

Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 17:00
Set in the Maryborough Woods development No 20 Wheatridge is super-smart, reports Tommy Barker


Douglas, Cork

€435,000

Size

123 sq m (1,315 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

B3

A STAND-OUT landscaped back garden, on two slightly stepped tiers facing west, yet very easily kept, and an immaculate interior, make No 20 Wheatridge a must-see for Cork home-hunters with a €400k/€450k budget to secure a property.

Airy interior
Airy interior

Set in the Maryborough Woods development which straddles Maryborough Hill and Carrs Hill, No 20 Wheatridge is a 1,315 sq ft, four-bed semi-d, in super-smart interior shape, guided on launch at €435,000 by agent Jeremy Murphy.

Front of four-bed semi-d 20 Wheatridge
Front of four-bed semi-d 20 Wheatridge

While it’s as good inside as a buyer might want (with a recently fitted new kitchen), it’s the back garden and its sunny aspect which might well give it the extra sale impetus.

Back here, the very sheltered garden is paved with flagstones and cobbles, and has several raised beds in brick, very extensively planted with ivies, vines, shrubs and a range of small trees.

It’s part of a significant and well-rated development done over 20 years ago by O’Brien & O Flynn, within a walk of Douglas village and Ballybrack woods (the Mangala, in local parlance) which follow a stream down from the Vicarage and Berkeley schemes to the public park and national schools in the heart of Douglas village.

Front reception with glazed double doors to second, rear reception
Front reception with glazed double doors to second, rear reception

Handily, it’s on a bus route, within easy strike by car or bus of Carrigaline, the harbour and beaches beyond the harbour mouth.

Internally the front room off a tiled hall opens to a rear family room through glazed double doors, to the new kitchen (quality granite tops, range cooker etc) and diner in a section beyond, and there’s also a guest WC plus utility.

Kitchen/diner
Kitchen/diner

One one of the four first-floor bedrooms is en suite, while the main family bathroom is fully tiled.

VERDICT: Well above average spec.

More in this section

€350,000 Ballincollig Penthouse ‘the size of a house’  €350,000 Ballincollig Penthouse ‘the size of a house’ 
House on large Glasheen site has the makings of a terrific family home House on large Glasheen site has the makings of a terrific family home
All eyes on first re-sale at stylish Midleton housing estate All eyes on first re-sale at stylish Midleton housing estate
<p>Michael O'Donovan Snr SFOD Ballywalter House Mallow RIP</p>

Renowned Cork property figure dies in Spain

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices