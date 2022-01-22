Make hay in garden of €435k Wheatridge family home

A STAND-OUT landscaped back garden, on two slightly stepped tiers facing west, yet very easily kept, and an immaculate interior, make No 20 Wheatridge a must-see for Cork home-hunters with a €400k/€450k budget to secure a property.

Airy interior

Set in the Maryborough Woods development which straddles Maryborough Hill and Carrs Hill, No 20 Wheatridge is a 1,315 sq ft, four-bed semi-d, in super-smart interior shape, guided on launch at €435,000 by agent Jeremy Murphy.

Front of four-bed semi-d 20 Wheatridge

While it’s as good inside as a buyer might want (with a recently fitted new kitchen), it’s the back garden and its sunny aspect which might well give it the extra sale impetus.

Back here, the very sheltered garden is paved with flagstones and cobbles, and has several raised beds in brick, very extensively planted with ivies, vines, shrubs and a range of small trees.

It’s part of a significant and well-rated development done over 20 years ago by O’Brien & O Flynn, within a walk of Douglas village and Ballybrack woods (the Mangala, in local parlance) which follow a stream down from the Vicarage and Berkeley schemes to the public park and national schools in the heart of Douglas village.

Front reception with glazed double doors to second, rear reception

Handily, it’s on a bus route, within easy strike by car or bus of Carrigaline, the harbour and beaches beyond the harbour mouth.

Internally the front room off a tiled hall opens to a rear family room through glazed double doors, to the new kitchen (quality granite tops, range cooker etc) and diner in a section beyond, and there’s also a guest WC plus utility.

Kitchen/diner

One one of the four first-floor bedrooms is en suite, while the main family bathroom is fully tiled.

VERDICT: Well above average spec.