Ladysbridge was great, but family ties are calling in Johannesberg

As its owners return overseas, No 43 Na Banta is primed for the next family, writes Catherine Shanahan
43 Na Banta, Ladysbridge

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 09:00

Ladysbridge, East Cork 

€285,000

Size

149 sq m (1600 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

B3

SOCIAL and political instability led Lizelle and Dylan Lloyd to quit South Africa six years ago but three children later, priorities have changed and another move is on the cards, with the emphasis this time on the security and continuity that wider family relationships can bring.

“We’ve loved living here, it’s been great for the kids, but the downside and part of the reason we are leaving, is that we have no family support at all in Ireland. We want the kids to grow up around family and grandparents,” Dylan says.

As they prepare to return to Johannesburg, they have placed their home of the past three years on the market with selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties, who sold the same house to them in 2018.

Back then, No 43 Na Banta in Ladysbridge, built in 2007, made €252,500, according to the Property Price Register. This time, Ms Hegarty is guiding at €285,000. She describes it as a “stylish four-bed, in walk-in condition”.

A 1600 sq ft three-story property at the rear of the estate, it’s on a corner site with good privacy. 

It comes with a kitchen diner, a sitting room, guest WC and utility room on the ground floor, with a sliding door from the diner to a rear patio and west-facing lawn.

Of four bedrooms, one is ensuite. 

Ms Hegarty says No 43 is a short stroll from Ladysbridge village. 

A bus stops at the entrance of the estate for Kilcredan National School, while five minutes by car will get you to Garryvoe Beach.

VERDICT: Turnkey, nice East Cork lifestyle on offer.

