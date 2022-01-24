Windmills on your mind? Check out this self-sufficent former B&B in West Cork

“THERE’S more choice of produce in the gardens of this house than is available in the supermarkets of West Cork,” says Denis Harrington, which must have sat very well with guests who stayed at The Windmills when it operated as a B&B for circa 15 years.

A mature UK couple bought it from Mr Harrington of Harrington Estates 22 years ago “to retire there” he says, but that retirement turned into a commitment to self-sufficiency and a sideline B&B business, from 2001 to 2015 - until the end of the Cork/Swansea Ferry sounded its death knell.

Now the couple are returning to the UK to be close to family and The Windmills in Derrynagree West is on the market with an AMV of €350,000 and all sorts of options for potential buyers.

With five bedrooms, two on the ground floor, it could, as Mr Harrington points out, be ideal for a multigenerational family. “Quite a number of families that come into West Cork have a [housing] requirement for another generation,” he says.

Hallway

Living room

Bedroom

Another option is to convert the 550 sq ft garage “quite a bit of property in its own right”, Mr Harrington says, previously used to house vintage cars. Already plumbed, with a washroom and gable end window, it could be used to generate income via Air B&B. It could also be a solid home office and might appeal to someone with an eye for a small commercial venture in West Cork, Mr Harrington says.

On a mature, 0.45 acre site with good road frontage, the 1980s build would probably benefit from an internal re-jig to create a more modern, practical living space. The gardens, which have greenhouses and raised flower, vegetable and fruit beds, need no reworking though, and there’s even a little covered-in courtyard between the main house and garage to protect more vulnerable plants.

A suntrap patio is for those with more time on their hands.

Mr Harrington describes The Windmills as "a desirable residence with attractive gardens that benefitted from particularly green-finger owners". It's on the main Cork road, on the eastern entrance to Drimoleague, convenient to Skibbereen, Dunmanway and Bantry.

VERDICT: A mini market garden in the offing at this spacious West Cork home.