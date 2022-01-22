€350,000 Ballincollig Penthouse ‘the size of a house’ 

You get the space, but without the headache of maintenance writes Catherine Shanahan 
35 The Abbey, Ballincollig

Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 00:00

Ballincollig, Cork 

€350,000

Size

163 sq m (1761 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

4

BER

B2

IT’S ok to say “the size of a house” when property is the topic, and it’s a particularly good fit in the case of this new-to-market Ballincollig penthouse.

At 1760 sq ft, it’s bigger than some of the three-bed semis that regularly feature here.

Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald is the selling agent, and she says No 35 The Abbey, Classes Lake, part of a large O’Callaghan Properties apartment complex built about a dozen years ago, is “a rare opportunity” to acquire a penthouse in the area.

It will be of particular interest, she feels, for those looking to downsize from a large home in the countryside to a smaller - but not small - home in town, close to the conveniences of everyday living and with no maintenance to speak of.

“If someone wanted to downsize but still wanted a nice bit of space and to have family members over to visit, it would be ideal,” Ms Healy says.

It could also attract European buyers, Ms Healy believes, as there’s more of a culture of apartment living on the Continent.

“You get people relocating from overseas (eg to work for companies such as Dell EMC in Ballincollig) who have grown up in apartments and like the apartment style of living who would find the idea of a penthouse very attractive,” she says.

No 35 is a nicely laid-out three bed, spread over two floors, with entry to the penthouse at second floor level. At this level is a kitchen, a dining room and a fine big living room, with a good open flow between them, and with balcony access from the living room. 

There’s also an ensuite bedroom at this level, as well as the main bathroom.

On the floor above are two more double bedrooms. The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and access to a balcony which overlooks a communal green to the rear. 

The second bedroom also has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

There’s a zen-like feel to the apartment, Ms Healy says, thanks to a calming colour scheme and the excellent order that it’s in. She points out that most apartments do not come with two outdoor seating areas.

No 35 comes with one parking space.

 The development, in a private, gated complex, has landscaped green areas and the management fee is €1200 pa. It's a short stroll from Ballincollig town centre and easily accessed from the bypass.

VERDICT: Far more spacious than your average apartment - but then it is a penthouse.

