House on large Glasheen site has the makings of a terrific family home

|
Glasheen, Cork city
|
€410,000
|
Size
|
121 sq m (1,305 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D2
THERE are several unusual features to Gleann Roe, an early January '22 market arrival, listed with a €410,000 AMV via agents DNG Creedon, and certain to be a 'project' for its next residents.
The four-bed semi-d dates to 1935, and like its 'other half' has a flat, or near-flat very low pitch roof with silver membrane-style asphalt roof – but it's not just the roof that marks it out a bit as different.
The location of this former family home, now an executor sale, is on Cork city's Glasheen Road, and there are a handful of other flat-roofed pairs of semi-ds further down the road by Croaghta Park.
What gives it real owner-occupier appeal for a new generation is the site size, and rear aspect.
It's very deep, with a high boundary wall to Glasheen Road, and the back is south-facing, albeit the larger part of the site's depth is to the front, not to the even more private back.
Interior-wise, it's got quirks, including an open fireplace in the entry hall, one of three in the c 1,300 sq ft two-storey home with the stairwell as a front facade 'feature.'
Auctioneer Glenn O'Connor of DNG Creedon says it needs updating, inc wiring, plumbing, glazing and more; it has a D2 BER, some internal arches and corbels, and, in the hands of a good architect/knowledgable DIYer/design fiend could be gently nudged into the 2020s with stylish aplomb.
The DNG agent says he's had a big number of inquiries to view straight after listing it, all from intending owner-occupiers, not investors, and the site size so close to town, UCC and the Lough is unusual, he adds.
This was novel in the 1930s, and it's time to get creative again, in a bullet-proof location.