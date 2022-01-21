House on large Glasheen site has the makings of a terrific family home

THERE are several unusual features to Gleann Roe, an early January '22 market arrival, listed with a €410,000 AMV via agents DNG Creedon, and certain to be a 'project' for its next residents.

The four-bed semi-d dates to 1935, and like its 'other half' has a flat, or near-flat very low pitch roof with silver membrane-style asphalt roof – but it's not just the roof that marks it out a bit as different.

The location of this former family home, now an executor sale, is on Cork city's Glasheen Road, and there are a handful of other flat-roofed pairs of semi-ds further down the road by Croaghta Park.

What gives it real owner-occupier appeal for a new generation is the site size, and rear aspect.

It's very deep, with a high boundary wall to Glasheen Road, and the back is south-facing, albeit the larger part of the site's depth is to the front, not to the even more private back.

Interior-wise, it's got quirks, including an open fireplace in the entry hall, one of three in the c 1,300 sq ft two-storey home with the stairwell as a front facade 'feature.'

Auctioneer Glenn O'Connor of DNG Creedon says it needs updating, inc wiring, plumbing, glazing and more; it has a D2 BER, some internal arches and corbels, and, in the hands of a good architect/knowledgable DIYer/design fiend could be gently nudged into the 2020s with stylish aplomb.

The DNG agent says he's had a big number of inquiries to view straight after listing it, all from intending owner-occupiers, not investors, and the site size so close to town, UCC and the Lough is unusual, he adds.

VERDICT: This was novel in the 1930s, and it's time to get creative again, in a bullet-proof location.