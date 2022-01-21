All eyes on first re-sale at stylish Midleton housing estate

Midleton, East Cork €375,000 Size 111 sq m (1195 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER A3

IN a country with a stubborn commitment to home ownership and an obsession with property portals, there’s always going to be keen interest in early re-sales in new housing developments, particularly if the home you own is within that development.

As the first of 25 houses in Rock Brook to dip its toe in the re-sale market, the progress of No 17 will be carefully scrutinised by the other two dozen home owners in the Baneshane estate.

No 17 Rock Brook

It’s still a very new development, with the first sales going through with Savills in mid-2018, and the remainder following on in 2019 and 2020. According to the Property Price Register, the home to achieve the highest price to date is No 23, one of nine four-bed 194 sq m detached homes in Rock Brook. It sold in 2019 for €460,000. No 17, a 111 sq m three bed semi-d, also sold in 2019 - for €315,000.

Now, with a new year upon us, and property prices continuing to rise - up by double digits nationally in 2021 despite the pandemic - No 17 returns to market, this time with a guide price of €375,000.

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties is the selling agent and she describes Rock Brook as “a tidy development” of high quality, energy efficient homes.

Hallway

Certainly those behind the scheme - Rock Gate Developments - put in the groundwork to ensure an excellent A3 BER, applying passive principles to the building fabric, with a high level of insulation, good quality glazing and solar panels on the roof. They also installed heat-recovery ventilation and A-rated condensing gas boilers. The net effect of these efforts are low running costs for the home owner.

Aesthetically, the houses look well, thanks to the use of natural stone on the front facade. Qality Palladio front doors look like traditional timber but are in fact heavily engineered for good thermal performance and security. Internal doors are good quality too, with an oak finish. The stair rail is oak too.

Inside No 17 is in excellent order, especially the kitchen, which has a fully fitted Celtic Interiors kitchen, hand-painted grey, with granite countertops and a timber flourish at the dining end to create a nifty breakfast counter.

The kitchen/dining area is open plan and light is in good supply thanks to French doors to a patio in the south-facing rear garden.

Increased ceiling heights also add to the sense of space and light.

To the front downstairs is a good sized living room with inset wood burning stove.

Also on the ground floor are a guest WC and a utility room.

Overhead is the stylish main bathroom with designer sanitary ware, and three bedrooms. One of two double bedrooms has an ensuite, a single bedroom is currently being used as a home office.

Ms Hegarty says the attic, reached by stira, is suitable for conversion.

She adds that the house is “good as new” with the vendor relocating to be closer to family in Cork city.

Outfront a cobblelock driveway has parking for two cars.

No 17 is an end-house is a row of six semi-ds and is not overlooked. There are 16 semi-ds in total and nine detached homes and Ms Hegarty says the development is "not going to grow any further".

Gaelscoil Mhainistir Na Corann is a short stroll away and the estate is on the right side of town for the N25 for travel to Cork city, reachable in about 20 minutes. There's also a regular commuter rail link from Midleton to the city.

For leisure activities, there's a wealth of scenic East Cork beaches to choose from. A short drive will get you to Shanagarry village, famous for its pottery and craft shop, and onwards to beautiful Ballycotton where the Sea Church is making great ground as a terrific entertainment venue and eaterie.

VERDICT: Modern, quality, family home with excellent thermals.