Inflationary tide isn't turning, but this €495k Glandore home has just had a 10% price drop

SEEMING to be swimming very much against the tide of rising house prices is No 9, Cuan Dor, in the golden property hot-spot that is West Cork's Glandore: it has just had an asking price drop (!) heading into the New Year.

Golden Glandore: Cuan Dor is above water fronting Kilfinnan Castle (sold for €5.7m) and Tony O'Reilly's old enclave. Picture: Denis Scannell

Various surveys of the Irish property market's performance during 2021 have shown between 10%- and 15% hikes in residential values, for prices paid for the 12-month period up to November.

The very latest, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed a 15% rise for properties outside of Dublin and a more specific figure of 13.9% was put on the south-west region – which Glandore fits into geographically.

It's been the scene of some extraordinary investments in one-off homes in prime spots, and upgrade spends up to and over €1m. King of the castle in price terms is Kilfinnan Castle, making €5.7m according to the Price Register, which shows over a dozen €450,000 Glandore sales in the past decade, and another multi-million euro one is in train.

No 9 Cuan Dor should, by now at least, be joining that quite elite local grouping.

Built over 20 years back, as part of a high-end scheme of a dozen detached houses in a gated development above the superbly-scenic village, harbour and pier, the 1,830 sq ft house had had a €550,000 AMV quoted in 2021 with joint agents John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde and Niall Cahalane of Cahalane Skuse.

However, despite rocking prices being paid all over West Cork during the pandemic era, it didn't sell, in part due to a sale agreed to a UK-based buyer whose circumstances change post 'sale agreed', and the deal foundered.

9 Cuan Dor Glandore

Now, the top-end home at the lower end of the Cuan Dor scheme has had a 10% drop in its AMV on its relaunch, down to what seems in the current market to be an attractive €495,000 AMV - attractive for those lucky enough to be buying in this price echelon, that is.

No 9's vendor is Irish, based in the UK, and the Price Register shows it last transacted in 2014 when it fetched €415,000.

At €415k, it has been the highest price paid in the past decade at Cuan Dor (asking prices had risen, briefly, to €850k in the height of Celtic Tiger period, the mid-2000s,) and that was ahead of the €300k paid for No 3 back in 2016, the next strongest price in the scheme in the post-crash/more recent period.

Cuan Dor, on five sloping acres, had its houses designed in the late 1990s to a Victorian palette by architect Alexander White for developers, a consortium called Rocktree Ltd, and replaced an earlier plan by previous developers for a higher density scheme of 30/40 houses.

Interior at 9 Cuan Dor

Each of the dozen has all-stone exteriors, mixing Liscannor and Kealkil stone, with hardwood double glazed windows and doors, and very ornamental painted hardwood (teak?) fascias and barges, slate roofs and jaunty sharp finials on dormers and gables.

Accommodation within No 9 sees the main open plan living/dining/kitchen area (with stove) at the upper level, where there's also one bedroom, and a TV room. There are three other bedrooms at the lower level, one en suite, plus main bathroom. The BER is a D1.

Joint agents John Hodnett and Niall Cahalane say it's charming, has great views and is in excellent condition inside and out. They date the Cuan Dor development to 2004, but it's older than that according to our records, having at least been started four of five years prior to that date.

The selling agents also suggest that Cuan Dor is the only gated development in West Cork, and it certainly was the first, as this reporter can testify to.

Writing about Cuan Dor back in 2004 on a resale, a certain property journalist (guilty) admitted to having previously driven in a few years earlier, for a nosey, look-see.

At that time, another car was leaving, the gates had opened, and the moment was seized. A drive around followed, journalistic and other plainer curiosity was sated but, on leaving, the gates were shut firm, with no sensors to trigger them open.

A shame-faced knock on the door of an occupied house ensued, having to ask to be let out, like a child.

Morto.

Oh, well, nothing that €500k or so won't fix for any other 2022 visitors and viewers, who'll get 'exclusive' access, and egress.

VERDICT: The price drop will retrigger interest, and given the ongoing 'love of the sea,' it may not be a surprise to see bidding heading back up towards last year's €550k guide.