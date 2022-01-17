Starter Homes: Space inside and out in Crossbarry for €295,000

Crossbarry, Co Cork €295,000

Viewers of 37 Cluain na Croise in Crossbarry will appreciate the comfort level provided in the modern three-bed semi and be amazed by the length of the back garden.

“It must be 120 ft long — there’s space to play soccer, plant vegetables, or build a good-sized extension,” says Mark Gosling of Beehan Irwin & Gosling, quoting a guide of €295,000 for the property — which already has 1,250 sq ft of living space and is quite sizable for a three-bed semi.

Situated in a 2004-built development in Crossbarry village, the house is located around 15km from Wilton and 5km from Innishannon.

“It’s a tastefully decorated, owner-occupied home, conveniently located with a 15-minute drive from Wilton and Ballincollig,” says Mr Gosling, who believes that a first-time buyer moving out from the city would appreciate the space in the house and the size of the garden.

Accommodation includes an oak-floored living room and a kitchen diner, as well as a handy utility room and a guest WC.

The upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms, including one with Sliderobes and an en suite.

In addition to having an extra-long back garden, the property also has a substantial front driveway which Mr Gosling estimates has space enough to park five cars.

VERDICT: For its asking price, this offers more space and much more garden than you would find in a three-bed semi in the city.

Blarney Street, Cork €255,000

Since property viewings resumed in the new year, this modern, three-bed terraced house at 18Hollyhill Lane off Blarney St has been getting quite an enthusiastic response.

“We have been seeing quite a range of buyers including relocators and investors but the majority of them are first-time buyers,” says Savills agent Karl O’Reilly quoting a guide of €255,000 for the 2004 built property.

“ It’s owner-occupied and in superb decorative order and the owners have upgraded the kitchen. It’s quite a spacious property with 1,130sq ft of accommodation and has a B3 energy rating,” he adds, pointing out that it’s close to a host of amenities and just a 10-minute drive from the city centre.

Accessed by a set of steps leading up to an internal porch, the property has a modern sitting groom with a timber fireplace at the front and a kitchen diner at the rear with upgraded units. On the first floor, there is a bathroom and three bedrooms while the top floor has a converted attic room with a Velux window and a second bathroom.

To the rear of the property, there is a well-maintained, paved garden area with a shed that is used as a utility room.

Mr O’Reilly says that Hollyhill Lane is a quiet residential area where properties are quite rare to the market.

“It has a host of social and essential amenities at its doorsteps including schools, recreational parks, sports clubs, and businesses,” he says, noting that Apple in Hollyhill is within a short walk.

VERDICT: Given its condition, high BER rating, and affordable guide price, it is likely to sell well.

Cobh, Co Cork €190,000

The affordability of 71 Frenchs Avenue’s €190,000 guide price should make the two-bed terraced house very attractive to first-time buyers on the hunt for a property in Cobh.

Selling agent Johanna Murphy expects to show it to young couples, downsizers and investors. “It has almost 800 sq ft and is in good condition but the BER rating is an E2 and the property will need some upgrading,’’ she says, noting that it’s conveniently located within a 10-minute walk from the town centre.

VERDICT: Habitable properties costing less than €200,000 are increasingly hard to find.

Ballydehob, West Cork, €225,000

The Pink House in Ballydehob is the type of West Cork property that proved very popular last year with both relocators and holiday home buyers.

So says auctioneer Pat Maguire who is now expecting the 100-year-old, end-of-terrace, three-bed house to attract good viewings from both types of buyers.

Currently a holiday home, it needs modernisation and upgrading but according to Mr Maguire, it is close to the centre of the village and has excellent potential.

“Ballydehob has been experiencing a renaissance and is becoming an increasingly popular destination.”

VERDICT: It needs work and new windows but the €225,000 guide price is affordable.