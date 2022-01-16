Cheap isn't always nasty - some bargain house buys can be made tasty, but they need warming up

The programme is now two series in, with no word yet of any third or subsequent series, but what it has shown already is that there are options to buy an Irish home, from well under €100,000, usually as a wreck, or something fancier and able to work on while in situ for up to €200,000, in what’s effectively a moveable feast, rather than a famine of opportunity.
Having said that, he says some are just structurally past a save-by date: “the premise of the show is to maintain these houses and save them from dereliction so I certainly endeavor to keep them alive whenever I can, however, that’s not always feasible, or the expense may be too great and “Maggie can likely see it on my face quite early so it comes to the fore quite quickly I’m afraid.”
Some of his own personal favourites came early on, in series one, including a thatched cottage in Galway’s Carraroe, with, he recalls, picture postcard perfect sea views, along with a grander Co Mayo home, built for local gentry, with high ceilings, extra attention to design and in good enough condition to move into and work away on: “I was amazed at the quality of would-be homes to be found in this particular area,” and he adds that he and Maggie felt there were great prospects to be found in serviced spots like Enniscorthy.