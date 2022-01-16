Cheap isn't always nasty - some bargain house buys can be made tasty, but they need warming up

AMID the rightly expressed despair at sky-rocketing Irish property prices, both to rent and to buy, there’s been one bright spot of relief ....that not all is lost.

But, to get the relief, you might need to roll up your sleeves, or uproot yourself to deepest rural Ireland, as participants in the TV programme Cheap Irish Homes (and, the rest of us as viewers) have had to learn.

Cheap Irish Homes' Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy, with househunters Aidan Ralph and Miriam NicCaba

The programme is now two series in, with no word yet of any third or subsequent series, but what it has shown already is that there are options to buy an Irish home, from well under €100,000, usually as a wreck, or something fancier and able to work on while in situ for up to €200,000, in what’s effectively a moveable feast, rather than a famine of opportunity.

And, the past two years of

Coronavirus pandemic and the pivot to ‘work from home’ (if broadband is available) has surely added extra impetus to the Cheap Irish Homes programme’s ethos.

The idea started around the peak of the Celtic Tiger when Wexford woman Maggie Molloy, despaired of ever getting on the property ladder, managed to buy a near-derelict Co Tipperary rural home for €80,000 while in her early 20s, and worked on it for years after, piecemeal as funds allowed.

Once she paired up with Cork-based engineer Kieran Mc Carthy, the TV show (which ran series two through Covid hurdles) took off, pairing expert professional construction advice with Maggie’s passion for rescuing older, abandoned of ‘just available’ homes: her @cheapirishhomes Instagram account has 147,000 followers.

If each of those fans bought a do-er upper, it would be the equivalent of a city’s population on the move.

Builder and civil engineer Kiernan McCarthy runs KMC Homes in Cork, a design and build business that operates at the far, or at least upper, end of the price scale than the usual premise and pantheon of Cheap Irish Homes.

Hugh O'Donoghue and Madeline Regan checked out a home by a beach in Allihies, West Cork

He got involved after an approach from Michael Lynch of Cameo Productions in Cork, who had spotted Kieran doing explanatory videos for his firm KMC Homes and on youtube. When he came across Maggie Malloy to develop the Cheap Irish Homes series “he also needed an engineer, so I guess I was top of his list,” says Kieran, who admits to enjoying Room to Improve (“more for the entertainment factor”,) and Grand Designs.

Kieran says he hopes that the show outlines the fact there are options “outside of needing to invest heavily in a new home in, say, an urban area. I think people are also seeing a different side of Ireland and possibly how they could live differently in these locations.

“ I hope I have shown that house renovation is manageable with a realistic budget, a good team and the right advice. I believe the series is delivering on Maggie’s mission which is to find would-be owners for these wonderful old houses of our heritage,” he says, noting that “most of these houses have since been sold so hopefully they will be brought back to their former glory, albeit with a modern influence.”

Long way to Tipperary: home hunters Thomas Collins and Brenda Barry, with shop presenters Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy

Having said that, he says some are just structurally past a save-by date: “the premise of the show is to maintain these houses and save them from dereliction so I certainly endeavor to keep them alive whenever I can, however, that’s not always feasible, or the expense may be too great and “Maggie can likely see it on my face quite early so it comes to the fore quite quickly I’m afraid.”

The second TV series introduced a new element, site visits to individuals and families who had previously and successfully done up old cottages, farmhouses, bungalows and the like, showing what can be done, and vitally, discussing costs and budgets.

Even if some of the budgets are ‘historic,’ it’s a lovely adjunct as Kieran says that, to date, “as it happens I don’t believe our participants bought the actual houses we showed them as they would generally be in competition in the open market. But, several of the participants have indeed bought in the areas we’ve shown them - so we like to think we’ve had some success in this regard.”

During a recent professional visit to a Cork stoneyard, he met an employee talking to him about a tailor’s shop they had featured in Skibbereen: he was told this man’s family had a former link to the property, had bought it and is avidly following it now as a work in progress.

“Property takes a long time to change hands and indeed undergo renovation so as soon as we have news of a few good news stories from the series, we would love to showcase them,” he outlines.

While Kieran believes the response to featured properties is stronger to the rural one-offs they visit (the show also does bargain village and town finds, sometimes with a commercial past and domestic future) as “they really capture the imagination. There are many people out there who could see themselves throwing it all in and heading for the romantic vision of living in the countryside.”

A takeaway? Maggie Molloy, Kieran McCarthy, Helen McNamee and Deirdre Lacey with food truck owner Vernon Marks in Series 2 where a property came with the option to also take on a food truck business out the back

Some of his own personal favourites came early on, in series one, including a thatched cottage in Galway’s Carraroe, with, he recalls, picture postcard perfect sea views, along with a grander Co Mayo home, built for local gentry, with high ceilings, extra attention to design and in good enough condition to move into and work away on: “I was amazed at the quality of would-be homes to be found in this particular area,” and he adds that he and Maggie felt there were great prospects to be found in serviced spots like Enniscorthy.

While lesser visited parts of the country still have one-off gems in the rough, Kieran says what struck him more was “the neglect and decay of many Irish towns and villages, particularly in the Midlands. I suppose we are living differently now and less dependent on farming and local markets but these towns are really suffering and it’s hard to see how this process can be reversed.”

“What I hope the show does is to show what options are out there outside of needing to invest heavily in a new home in say an urban area. People are also seeing a different side of Ireland and how they could live differently in these locations,” Kieran concludes.