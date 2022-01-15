From Star Wars to gorse bushes, with  the  Skelligs on your doorstep at €395k Kerry bungalow

THERE is more going on inside the walls of this Ballinskelligs dormer home than you’d expect from a cursory drive by the exterior.

But, conversely, by the very same token, there’s also less going on.

Less floor area, at least.

Stone-faced facade

The interior layout of this four-bed house with Skelligs views has less square footage that you might typically get in a property with this footprint, but that’s only down to the fact nearly half of the ground floor is open and airy, with double-height ceilings, open right up towards the roof apex.

It means lots and lots of light, a sense of airiness and considerable volume in the feature space, a combined kitchen/living/dining room, overlooked by a mezzanine/landing at one end facing the tall chimney breast, and leading to a first floor main double aspect bedroom, with en suite shower room.

Airy internal space

There is close to 2,000 sq ft here in this modern home, built as recently as 2009 and faced with limestone but, other than that it’s pretty standard-looking across its front facade and even simpler on its rear and gables.

So, the surprise and stand-out feature is, indeed the openess of the living end of this Ring of Kerry one-off.

Other accommodation includes three ground floor bedrooms, wood-floored, two have built-ins and one is en suite. A main bathroom on the right of the hall/corridor going down to them has a contemporary, roll-top bath, plus separate shower, while the first floor large main bedroom has Veluxes on either side and a private bathroom.

Mezzanine

The adjoining mezzanine overlooks the living/dining space, ideal for quiet moment’s reading, or for a kids’ play space, or home office, and also looks over the open volume beneath, to a high-level gable window for extra light-and sky views.

Light and bright

Set at Aghort on the so-called Skelligs Ring that leads from Ballinskelligs to Portmagee via the pretty cove at St Finian’s Bay, the property adjoins a recently formed (2019) small ETB community national gaelscoil, and has distant views to the famed Skelligs islands over farm fields, the indented coastline and the Atlantic. Bring a telescope, or binoculars.

Distant, long-lens view

It’s for sale with agent Ron Krueger of Kinsale-based international franchise Engel & Voelkers who has a steady Kerry sales business, and who recently got €865,000 for a very individual, high-end Ballinskelligs home at Reenroe, an extended farmhouse which featured here in autumn with its then-AMV of €675,000.

This a more affordable option, listed at €395,000 and thus a possible purchase for a far wider category of buyer, from permanent relocators to the coast, and to holiday home hunters given the Ring of Kerry setting, proximity to beaches, islands (including Valentia), golf courses (Waterville has two) and the like.

VERDICT: The facade, is literally, stone-faced. The exterior conceals a bit more imagination and quality going on inside, and the setting is quietly outstanding.