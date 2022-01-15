From Star Wars to gorse bushes, with  the  Skelligs on your doorstep at €395k Kerry bungalow

|
Ballinskeligs, Kerry
€395,000
Size
185 sq m (1,990 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
B3
The interior layout of this four-bed house with Skelligs views has less square footage that you might typically get in a property with this footprint, but that’s only down to the fact nearly half of the ground floor is open and airy, with double-height ceilings, open right up towards the roof apex.
Other accommodation includes three ground floor bedrooms, wood-floored, two have built-ins and one is en suite. A main bathroom on the right of the hall/corridor going down to them has a contemporary, roll-top bath, plus separate shower, while the first floor large main bedroom has Veluxes on either side and a private bathroom.
The adjoining mezzanine overlooks the living/dining space, ideal for quiet moment’s reading, or for a kids’ play space, or home office, and also looks over the open volume beneath, to a high-level gable window for extra light-and sky views.
It’s for sale with agent Ron Krueger of Kinsale-based international franchise Engel & Voelkers who has a steady Kerry sales business, and who recently got €865,000 for a very individual, high-end Ballinskelligs home at Reenroe, an extended farmhouse which featured here in autumn with its then-AMV of €675,000.