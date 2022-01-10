Starter Homes: Make Fort Hill your castle in Douglas for €310,000

Douglas, Cork €310,000

ONE of the first Cork city properties to come on the market in the New Year, No 80 Fort Hill in Moneygourney, Douglas has been generating good interest this week.

Barry Smith of James G Coughlan & Associates says house hunters are eager to resume the search after the Christmas break and that quite a few first-time buyers have already booked in to view this modern 2006-built three-bed semi.

“A previously rented property, it has new carpets and has been newly repainted and is ready for immediate occupation,’’ he says, noting that the cul de sac location in Moneygourney, a short drive from Douglas village, is a strong selling point.

The guide for the almost 900 sq ft property is €310,000, but the expectation is that it could go a bit higher.

Accommodation includes a living room with a bay window and a fireplace, a guest WC and a kitchen diner with modern fitted units and appliances. The upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite.

The house has paved parking at the front with space for two cars and an enclosed lawned garden at the rear.

Situated at the rear of the Fort Hill development which is off Maryborough Hill, the property is a little over 3 km from Douglas village and is within a kilometre and a half from Garryduff Sports Centre.

VERDICT: Modern three-bed semis like this one are what many first time buyers wish for.

Carrigaline, Co Cork €250,000

A modern terraced three-bed property with good space and an affordable guide of €250,000, No 7 Spring Lane in Carrigaline could make the new year very happy for some young couple.

Selling agent Michael Pigott says the 2004-built three-storey property is larger than the average three-bed house, with slightly over 1,300sq ft of living space, and is in very good condition.

“It’s conveniently located within a 10 minute walk from amenities and services in Carrigaline, and is just a short commute from the city centre,” says Mr Pigott, noting that it’s just a 10-minute drive from Ringaskiddy and could appeal to staff at the multinational companies based there.

Accommodation at ground level includes a spacious living/dining area, with tiled flooring and a fireplace, as well as a galley-style kitchen area with fitted units. Off the hallway there’s a guest WC, while the first floor has two bedrooms, including one en suite. On the top floor, there’s a good sized master bedroom with a large bay window, walk-in wardrobe and an en suite.

The property has a cobblelock driveway with space for two cars at the front and an enclosed garden at the back.

Mr Pigott says the space and affordable guide price makes the property very attractive to first-time buyers, but he is also expecting to see a few investors at viewings.

The most recent Spring Lane sale was of the house next door, No 6, which sold for €285,000 last October. In December 2019, the Property Price Register shows No 12 selling for €250,000.

VERDICT: Seems like an ideal starter home.

Tower, Co Cork €285,000

Affordable properties in Tower — like this red-brick three-bed semi at 10 Dromin Drive, with a guide of €285,000 — rarely lack viewers.

Bowe auctioneers say there has been a high-interest level in the 904sq ft property.

“It’s superbly situated within 1km from Tower, is very well presented and is on a generous corner plot,” reveals auctioneer Brendan Bowe.

Accommodation includes a kitchen/diner with fitted units, and a lounge, as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

VERDICT: It seems to be the only property advertised for sale in Tower, so can be expected to go quickly.

Gurranabraher, Cork €265,000

THE owners of 65 Saint Colmcille’s Road Gurranabraher have modernised their three-bed end of terrace home and converted the attic.

Seeking offers of €265,000, Karl O’Reilly of Savills says it’s very well cared for with a large corner site.

Accommodation includes a sitting room, kitchen diner, utility area and three bedrooms, including one as a walk-in wardrobe, as well as an attic conversion.

VERDICT: The upgraded interior and the large garden should attract good interest.