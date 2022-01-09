The last semi-d in Cork's Rosebank,  Douglas,  made €525k. Now, here's one across the road for €415,000

Over €100k in price diffence between completed sale of a four-bed semi, and this smaller, three-bed offer
Ronian,  22 Rosebank,  Douglas is guided at €415,000 by agent Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Downing

Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 17:31
Tommy Barker reports

Rosebank Estate, Douglas, Cork

€415,000

Size

95 sq m (1,019 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

D2

THE last semi-d to sell in the long-settled suburban Rosebank Estate in Cork’s Douglas made €525,000, and it  the first resale here since ‘The Boom’ to make over €500k — but, was it a bit of a one-off?

Making €525k, far in excess of its €395k launch AMV was a home called Wynton, extended to be a four-bed decades ago, and with just shy of 1,500 sq ft within, with a west-facing back garden. Selling agents there were Cohalan Downing, and now they have another Rosebank semi-d, ‘Ronian’, No 22, guided on its launch at €415,000 by auctioneer Jackie Cohalan.

Front reception with bay window and original 1950s tiled fireplace
Front reception with bay window and original 1950s tiled fireplace

Wynton Rosebank made €525,000, way above its 2021  €395k AMV, but had been extended decades ago to almost 1,500 sq ft, over 40% larger than Ronian
Wynton Rosebank made €525,000, way above its 2021  €395k AMV, but had been extended decades ago to almost 1,500 sq ft, over 40% larger than Ronian

That guide is more in line with other fairly recent sales in this post-war built estate (nearly all built as three bed semi-ds,) which runs between the main and back Douglas Roads, and which have been making broadly in the €350,000-€400,000 price bracket of late.

‘Ronian’ has 1,020 sq ft, with a detached garage, is in good shape with a not-too scanty D1 BER.

 It last changed hands a few decades ago and Ms Cohalan says “this lovely family home has been well lived in and loved, but is now ready for a makeover, with new energetic owners who’ll understand how to bring out its best.”

Rear view of Ronian,  22 Rosebank,  Douglas
Rear view of Ronian,  22 Rosebank,  Douglas

She adds that a number of other neighbouring Rosebank semis have had two-storey/wrap-around extensions, and that a buyer could move in now, and do other work later on if they wish. VERDICT: Strong, well-serviced location.

Courtmacsherry comes calling with near-coastal and country setting, and old church next door for €480,000

