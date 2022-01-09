The last semi-d in Cork's Rosebank,  Douglas,  made €525k. Now, here's one across the road for €415,000

|
Rosebank Estate, Douglas, Cork
|
€415,000
|
Size
|
95 sq m (1,019 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
D2
Making €525k, far in excess of its €395k launch AMV was a home called Wynton, extended to be a four-bed decades ago, and with just shy of 1,500 sq ft within, with a west-facing back garden. Selling agents there were Cohalan Downing, and now they have another Rosebank semi-d, ‘Ronian’, No 22, guided on its launch at €415,000 by auctioneer Jackie Cohalan.
That guide is more in line with other fairly recent sales in this post-war built estate (nearly all built as three bed semi-ds,) which runs between the main and back Douglas Roads, and which have been making broadly in the €350,000-€400,000 price bracket of late.