Traditional West Cork farmhouse is a tasty offering at €180,000

|
Bantry, West Cork
|
€180,000
|
Size
|
100 sq m (1076 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
F
A TRADITIONAL farmhouse in West Cork in a bucolic setting is the kind of property likely to tempt Ex-Pats dreaming of a bolthole in the Ol’ Sod.
Set about four miles up the Old Cork Road outside the village of Kealkil, it’s a very well presented, solid, dry property in what selling agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates describes as “a romantic setting” ie lush green countryside and a couple of ancient stone outhouses, which might well be given a new lease of life in the right hands.
Mr Harrington says the two bed, c100 sq m property will appeal to those interested in a quintessential farmhouse in West Cork and will “most definitely capture the imagination of Ex-Pats”.
Moreover the price - it’s on the market for €180,000 - is most favourable, he says. The price will also appeal to down-sizing couples looking for a rural dwelling, and to first time buyers.
On the eastern side of Kealkil on a small holding, Mr Harrington says it’s in walk-in condition, and all that’s required is furniture.
The house is on an elevated site, with good countryside views and a sheltered garden area. Access is via a shared country laneway.
Accommodation includes an open plan living room and kitchen on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a shower room on the first floor.
Location-wise Kealkil is a c 10 minute drive and Bantry is 25 minutes by car.
Nice offering this time of year. Good price for a West Cork bolthole.