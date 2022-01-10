Traditional West Cork farmhouse is a tasty offering at €180,000

A TRADITIONAL farmhouse in West Cork in a bucolic setting is the kind of property likely to tempt Ex-Pats dreaming of a bolthole in the Ol’ Sod.

Set about four miles up the Old Cork Road outside the village of Kealkil, it’s a very well presented, solid, dry property in what selling agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates describes as “a romantic setting” ie lush green countryside and a couple of ancient stone outhouses, which might well be given a new lease of life in the right hands.

Mr Harrington says the two bed, c100 sq m property will appeal to those interested in a quintessential farmhouse in West Cork and will “most definitely capture the imagination of Ex-Pats”.

Moreover the price - it’s on the market for €180,000 - is most favourable, he says. The price will also appeal to down-sizing couples looking for a rural dwelling, and to first time buyers.

On the eastern side of Kealkil on a small holding, Mr Harrington says it’s in walk-in condition, and all that’s required is furniture.

The house is on an elevated site, with good countryside views and a sheltered garden area. Access is via a shared country laneway.

Accommodation includes an open plan living room and kitchen on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a shower room on the first floor.

Location-wise Kealkil is a c 10 minute drive and Bantry is 25 minutes by car.

VERDICT: Nice offering this time of year. Good price for a West Cork bolthole.