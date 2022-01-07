€900,000 House of the Week in Maryborough has a standout garden 

WHEN there’s an acre to play with, greenfingered homeowners can indulge their every plant whim, which is exactly what a previous owner of Springfield House did. Not only did he plant to his heart’s content, he also documented everything that grew in his garden, scrupulously maintaining a log for the 30 years that he lived near Maryborough Hill, before passing that journal onto the family who bought Springfield House, Lower Hilltown, from him c 20 years ago.

“I essentially inherited the garden from the previous owner, so all I had to do was to keep it in order,” the current owner says modestly. He continued the tradition of documenting any new growth, including dates on which flowers and trees were planted, as well as their scientific and common names.

The upshot is an almost 50 year log of Springfield House gardens, a “very insightful little book” for the next owners, who will reap the rewards of decades of avid gardening.

Not only is the acre delightful, it’s also immensely private. As a bonus, a spring runs around the edge of the site, forming two of the boundaries (no prizes for guessing the genesis of the house name), before converging to create a small freshwater pond that attracts storks and other wildlife, such as foxes and hedgehogs.

All of this can be enjoyed from various vantage points including a south-facing patio off the sunroom, a seating area near the pond and further seating near a small orchard, which the current owner planted.

He also installed a greenhouse, vegetable beds, and a Scandinavian-style storage shed.

Flowering goes on all year ‘round across this organic acre which could easily accommodate a second home, if planning permission was granted, says Jennifer Roe, selling agent with Casey & Kingston auctioneers, who is guiding the 1980s split-level property at €900,000.

As it stands, the 226 sq m house can accommodate two generations, with a granny flat downstairs, which includes a double bedroom, WC and independent access from garden level.

Another room at this level is currently used as a home office.

Home office

Ms Roe points out that the ground floor accommodation could also be used to generate an additional income stream.

The vendor describes his home as “T-shaped”, with the sleeping quarters in the ‘leg’ of the T, and the main living accommodation in the upper ‘T’, ie the first floor of the two-storey section.

Those living quarters include a modern, spacious, open plan kitchen/dining room, refurbished by the current owners in 2013, with some full length windows giving lovely views over the garden.

Kitchen/dining/living

There’s also a sunroom with vaulted ceiling and sliding doors to a south facing patio.

Sunroom

Patio

A separate family room has elevated garden views too, and there’s a utility room.

Additional family room

At the other side of the house, five bedrooms include a main bedroom with ensuite, and three additional doubles, while a potential sixth bedroom is currently used as a study. There’s also a bathroom.

Entrance hallway

Ms Roe says the house, reached via a tree-lined drive, is splendidly located, just 4km from Douglas village, and a 15 minute drive along the back road to Cork Airport. A 24-hour bus service passes by the front door and Cork city centre is just 8km away.

The gardens, Ms Roe says, are “magical”, with a vast range of specimen plants and trees, which screen the property from the road.

With the current owners downsizing, having reared a family of four, they say it’s been a “perfect location, a home where we’ve had many happy years”.

Ms Roe is already fielding strong levels of enquiry from families living locally looking to trade up.

She expects most of the interest to come from people already living in the area who are interested in a property that comes with an acre, as well as people working in pharma in Ringaskiddy or Corkonians returning from Dublin who see value for money. Ex-Pats are also likely to feature.

VERDICT: Fine, spacious home with show-stopping garden. A rare enough opportunity close to Douglas village.