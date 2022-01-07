€545,000 Woodville comes with a perfectly pruned garden and gleaming  living space 

ANYONE in search of a home with cross-party appeal ie every family member is happy to give it the thumbs up, should consider Woodville, a 2,000+sq ft dormer bungalow in Glanmire.

Not alone is the house very family-orientated, the south-facing rear garden also caters for all ages.

For youngsters whose passion is kicking a ball there’s a good elevated stretch of lawn at the far end of the garden, ideal not just for the kids, but for the adults, who can remain insulated from the hue and cry at the lower end of the garden, when you will find a sunken patio, at the end of a a dozen or so steps. That fine sized patio is a suntrap that runs the length of the property, and is an ideal spot for entertaining.

e

For those with an overactive mind, there’s a calming water feature at one end of the patio. At the opposite end is a very smartly turned out detached garage, with teak door and wall lights on the patio side, which looks like a very good candidate for modification to a home office.

Taking garden and house together, the key feature is presentation and “immaculate” is a fair description. Out front, an array of thoughtfully chosen shrubs are coiffed to perfection and there’s more evidence of a steady hand for secateurs out back, around the steps and patio.

A warm redbrick wall also frames the patio, where a raised flower bed contains the water feature.

The raised lawn/play area is bounded by hedging and timber fencing, and outdoor lighting runs along the back garden wall.

Woodville is truly turnkey, says selling agent Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald, who brings the 189sq m home to market with an AMV of €545,000.

“It’s not often that a property comes to market where absolutely nothing needs to be done, but Woodville is one of those rare homes,” Ms O’Mahony says.

Built in the 1970s on an elevated site of 0.4 acres, the property was completely renovated and extended by the current owners in the mid-noughties.

A heavily glazed kitchen/dining/living area is the light-filled centrepiece of the extension, thanks to Velux windows, patio doors, and plenty of windows around the dining area.

There’s also a large window in the living area, where a stone-clad wall forms a nice feature behind a free-standing, wood-burning stove.

Even with all this fabulous living space, which opens on to the patio, there is also a separate family room, overlooking the front garden and rolling fields of neighbouring farmland.

And there’s a home office, with the option of a second in that garage.

Of the five bedrooms, two are upstairs, one of which has a walk-in wardrobe. There’s also a shower room at this level. The remaining three bedrooms are on the ground floor, along with a bathroom, a guest WC, and utility room off the kitchen.

Ms O’Mahony says interest in Woodville is “phenomenal”.

“It only went on sale over Christmas with viewings starting this week and I have a diary full of appointments into next week,” she says.

Interested parties so far are families in Cork looking to trade up or to return to Cork from other counties.

Ms O’Mahony says Woodville offers “the utmost in modern living” and that the outside space is “a joy”.

It’s a secure property accessed through automated gates with intercom keypad.

“It’s a rare find to have a property with stunning countryside and harbour views in such close proximity to the Jack Lynch tunnel and Dublin motorway M8, with Glanmire, Glounthaune and Cork City all within a few minutes drive, while also being within walking distance to both primary and secondary schools,” she adds.

VERDICT: Likely to fly given turnkey condition and good location.