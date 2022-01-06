Stunning Youghal home with views of the Blackwater for €450,000

THERE was an amount of design effort, style and construction quirks put into this stunningly-set Cork-Waterford bungalow home when first constructed about 45 years ago.

But, now, it's ready for its Mark ll version, surely, given its commanding sweep over the tail end of the River Blackwater, just as it reaches the sea after a meandering 100-mile flow from Kerry, through Cork, and out to the Celtic Sea?

Just put up for sale is this good-sized home, Tinnabinna, on the Waterford side of the River Blackwater, overlooking the estuary's stretch to the west, to the town of Youghal, and overlooking the vital N25 traffic artery at Youghal bridge.

That bridge, the third as this spot was opened in 1963, was built in concrete and replaced an earlier steel or wrought iron opening bridge to allow for marine traffic. That steel bridge, which dangerously corroded after just a few decades (at one stage bus passengers had to disembark on each side of the river and walk across, due to weight restrictions), replaced an even earlier wooden bridge built in the 1830s.

This 'of its time' bungalow followed on after the bridge, built on a hight by Ardsallagh, one of just a handful of homes on the hillside, where planning is rarer than water hens' teeth, and that alone helps to underpin the €450,000 AMV pinned on the property by estate agent Brian Gleeson.

Then, there are the views, varied from river to sea, to town and country, and a south-west aspect: this site was a prize even back half a century ago.

Today, it's described as an early 2022 Munster property market gem by Mr Gleeson, who's based a few miles away in Ardmore by a Blue Flag beach, one of many in the district, adding beach appeal to river angling (the Blackwater is a long-appreciated and important salmon river with an international repute), tours and walks.

The property “has the X Factor in terms of location, views and aspect, and with a little imagination the new owners will own a very special property,” notes the auctioneer of this 1,720 sq ft, four-bed bungalow with adjacent double garage and compact, slightly sloping site, and lots of decking for view taking and sun-basking.

As it stands, this asymmetrically-pitched roof, single storey home has got a dated charm, with features like some pitched ceilings, exposed beams and dark pine or Parana pine sheeted ceiling, and the main living room's chimney breast is in flat-faced stone, typical of the 1970s and holds a wood-burning integrated stove.

The property was built as a holiday home, but its long-term owners moved into it on a full-time basis about 17 years ago, notes Mr Gleeson and since then the galley-style kitchen has been updated, and the bathrooms has a deep bath set into a tiled surround, with a central gold tap, and there's a separate shower, while several of the four bedrooms have veneer finished built-ins.

It's in overall good condition, but is prime to be taken to a new level now: think TV's Bungalow Bliss meets Operation Transformation.

It may not swallow huge budgets of hundreds of thousands of euros either, it will b a buyer's overall budget and ambition (and, perhaps, architect: this clearly had one on board, day one) that decides just how elaborate it may become.

First step will be glass, glass, and more glass, replacing some of the existing secondary double glazing insets. Take out a front wall?

VERDICT: The River Blackwater scanning Tinnabinna is already lovely: in the right hands, it can be even lovelier, and snugger, for another half-century of enjoyment, overlooking an incrementally evolving view. Heck, it might even seen another bridge hove into view in the years to come. Time, and tides, and all that sort of stuff.