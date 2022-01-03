Tommy Barker: The pandemic has neither killed nor cured the property market. It's as dysfunctional as ever

As we wearily head into a third year of global pandemic, the coronavirus has neither killed nor cured the ills of the Irish property market. It’s as dysfunctional as ever, but there are signs of hope, harbingers of change, a slightly different momentum, and hopes of an improvement in supply.

After several lockdown restrictions which impacted construction and sites, the house-building sector got back to work with vigour, and is likely to produce over 25,000 units in 2022, up 25% on the annual output over the past year or two.

It’s still a fraction of what it was churning out back in 2007, of course, when output reached dizzying heights of 90,000 units a year: No wonder the consequent fall was so steep.

More importantly, though, it’s still under the 30,000+ units per annum which, it’s widely acknowledged, is a realistic target to start to deliver on the hundreds of thousands of new homes needed under the Government’s 2021 Housing for All strategy, across all tenure types.

To get to that output level, the sector still needs to address capacity constraints, from skills shortages to certain materials in short supply and/or, ratcheted up in price.

Adding to the capacity constraints in the skills sector is the need to retrofit tens of thousands of older Irish homes annually under Climate Action Plans.

The target is to get 500,00 homes to a B2 or better standard in the coming decade. That’s a huge hill to climb. Both in terms of funding (private or State-backed) and in man/woman hours on the job.

These construction hurdles are having an impact on a variety of fronts: Prices to build are just too high, at a time when aspirations towards homeownership seem beyond the reach of too many hopeful buyers.

The Government’s proposed shared equity scheme, designed to help buyers at the lower end of the price scale, is due to come to fruition in the coming year. The country needs to address issues such as Vat on new homes (could it be reduced for owner-occupier purchasers?).

The Government’s Help-to-Buy scheme enables buyers to step up to the mark, but supports price levels: Is it price inflationary? Seeing as how it has helped about 30,000 first-time buyers get a home, it would be a brave government that’d pull the plug on it in 2022 or ’23.

However, house price inflation hit high single digits in Dublin in 2021, and went into double-digit inflation territory, outside the capital, about 13% nationally, to October.

It’s clearly not sustainable, and forecasts are for further inflation in 2022, with most analysts predicting further growth of 5-10% in 2022.

Given that prices nationally are now just 6% below the absolute peak of tiger times, May 2007, it’s only a matter of time before levels return to those heady levels.

And, given all of that, it’s likely that the 2022 review of the Central Bank’s rules on home lending, which were introduced in 2015, are unlikely to deviate much from the 3.5x income multiplier — despite some reports at the start of winter 2021 that multiples might go to 4.5x for certain qualifying first-time buyers.

Price inflation in the second-hand homes market outstrips that in the new homes sector, massively so in certain cases and specific locations: Older suburban settings with a high level of service and short commute options will continue to be hotspots.

Almost paradoxically, it’s seen too out around the country’s perimeter, the coastal settings in Leinster and Munster in particular, where buyers have the option to work from home for a good portion of their work schedules (broadband permitting), along with relative ease of access to airports.

Even as rents continued to rise, by close to 8%, divisions and indeed disharmony continued to deepen among the country’s various home-hunting segments. Not near enough new stock, and start-off prices often too high for swathes on singles and ‘lower-paid’ couples — as in, on average wages.

Some daft money has been paid for second-hand homes, many going €50,000 or even €100,000 over launch level AMVs, causing despair among disappointed underbidders.

Cash buyers were a cause for much of this seemingly heedless bidding (valuers often said banks wouldn’t lend to such overheated price levels): the stock of cash-laden buyers must be starting to wane by now?

Adding fuel to the fire in instances was not just the bank of mum and dad, with parents helping with deposits and to perhaps close a gap at peak bidding points, but coming to the fray also was the ‘bank of gramps’ — where older couples inherit a tranche of cash from their own late parents’ estates and the sale of the old family home.

Sometimes this intergenerational windfall helps twentysomethings if passed on.

In other cases, couples in their 50s and 60s are using the cash to fund their own lifestyle move, perhaps from city semi-ds to retirement homes by the sea.

While further distorting specific markets, such moves at least free up urban family homes for others to trade up to, and at least the lowering of once-punitive stamp duty rates encourages such necessary mobility (close on 55,000 property transactions took place in 2021, near 2019 levels of 58,000, and up 6,000 on sluggish 2020’s 49,000 sales.)

Amid all the to-ings and fro-ings, though, the second-hand homes market is likely to have some brake applied to new listings as vendors (who generally need to sell first, to buy on the other side) fear they’ll fall into a lacuna of having sold, being unable to buy, and not able to rent either while they sit and wait.

Pending a surge in supply, it’s going to be another rocky year.