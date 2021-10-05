Thinking outside the glass box in Cork city

THERE has been quite a common gripe about much of today’s ‘contemporary’ design, that it’s all glass, and that it’s all repetitive, square or rectangle box shapes.

Refreshingly, here’s a thoroughly modern and utterly urban house that doesn’t match that complaint.

There’s hardly a single room here that has right angles in it, while there are sizeable sections with no glazing at all, creating a house that takes introspection to new levels.

It’s like a sharp, incised, metre-deep bite has taken out of the middle of the deep side elevation, or a crease or fold fashioned, crinkling and cranking it like a bit of folded paper, corseting it to a bow-tie notch now along this side approach.

As a result of the extra 1m-width of ‘found’ or seized shape, there’s now a welcome bit of additional, private exterior space created between the house and its boundary/party wall for the main, out-of-sight entrance to the side, once past the electric gate access to a gravelled and landscaped drive.

This was done for proper architectural reasons, not just for style: because it just works so darn well with the narrow, former mews-like site, built to the back of an older house on Cork City’s Western Rd.

Weirdly, given the loveliness of much of the Mardyke, public park proximity, and the stunning pedestrian Shakey Bridge, the houses built close to Folding House are, well, pretty pedestrian in their own right.

Having played a bit with the creases, folds, and angles here in this assured one-off (the galvanised steel framing the cantilevered first-floor balcony is delightfully sharp), the interior goes off-piste and off-standard quite a bit also.

Called Folding House, this partially upside-down showpiece (with one, show-stopping view from its angled balcony out over the Mardyke, UCC playing fields, and Fitzgerald Park) gets its name from this origami-like fold, which dictates its internal divides, flow of rooms, and the central double-height core with mezzanine and sculptural, Le Corbusier-like staircase. It’s all in smooth white, and with exact window positioning for privacy, yet more privacy, light from odd angles, and one great Mardyke vista.

Sure, it’s extensively glazed, but only in sections: other parts have blank walls (the entire western façade is window-free as there’s a house alongside).

Elsewhere, other glass is opaque, milky, or sandblasted, such as the full-height panes along the balcony passage or walkway from the first-floor living room to two bedrooms.

There’s quite the gallery-like aura to this home, especially the double-height hall, with stairs and mezzanine/landing above by the main upstairs living space, home to collectable mid-century European designed furniture and lighting.

Folding House shuffles a bit with its layout: it’s got all the basics, divides them a tad unconventionally, yet with logic. So, the kitchen and dining/breakfast area is downstairs off the hall, to the back with access to a south-facing limestone-surfaced patio, ringed with ferns, bamboo, and maples.

Up front, along by the side entrance passage, is the main bedroom, robes, and en suite shower room, unexpectedly with clear glass, and no curtains, so private and controlled is this house’s enclosed, secure site.

There’s a generosity at the airy centre, top-lit with an ethereal quality to the light at dawn and dusk, and at first floor are two bedrooms; a cut-out/sit out secret section; a main bathroom with glass roof; and, a large lounge/living space, with balcony access through a wide sliding door.

This property’s owners traded down from a woodland home in the county to build Folding House, with their family reared, and they’ve already successfully done the reordering and decluttering… if they ever tended to clutter, which seems unlikely.

DEMANDING attention from the roving eye are the busy, yet ordered Italian RANDOM bookshelves, designed by Neuland Industriedesign and made by MDF Italia. They’re kept company by the likes of tubular chrome steel and leather low-slung seats, the so-called ABC armchairs by the Italian Antonio Cittereio, designed in 1996, made by Flexform.

Other Italian stablemates include the Alias-made Laleggera bench, with a Frate table by Enzo Mari, designed in 1973, and made by Driade.

Apart from track lighting, more specific bright highlights include the British-designed Top Lamp, by Established & Sons; the Italian Taccia lamp designed in 1962 by Achille & Pier Castiglioni, made by Flos, a duo who also designed and made the Snoopy table lamp also seen in this home, from 1967.

More subtle eye-catching pieces in

clude a LC8 stool in a bedroom, nearly a 100-year old design, by Le Corbusier/Jeanneret/Perriand, dating from 1928 and made by Cassina.

Acting as a welcoming valet in the entry hall/welcome point at Folding House’s midships is a seemingly simple coat stand, a design titled Sciangai.

It’s freestanding, comprising oak lengths with slightly scooped tops for holding coats and accoutrements, hats even. It folds tight, or splays out, with a twisting enabling mechanism at its studded core that must have preceded the multi-dimensional movement of a Rubik’s cube… and it looks so simple. Italian, by De Pas, D’Urbino, Lomazzi, Sciangai was designed in 1973.

Sparingly displayed is a selection from the owners’ collection of modern photographic art… there are far more images stacked on the floors than up on the white walls, possibly awaiting rotation and pride of place mounting?

Perhaps this hush amid the city and Mardyke bustle, with its zen, den-like gallery feel isn’t entirely coincidence?

Folding House’s designer, Limerick-born Peter Carroll of A2 Architects, previously worked with O’Donnell + Tuomey, who notably did Glucksman Gallery in UCC’s Leeside grounds, a

mere 400m from Folding House.

YET more glass is up on this home’s flat, membrane-finished roof, drenching the double-height core in daylight, but then dicing and dissecting it into shows and plays of light thanks to the repetitive pattern of six rendered white fins or baffles.

The fins cross the glass, part structural due to the span, wholly visually engaging, reflecting and shading and “giving a rhythm and measure to the space when viewed from the mezzanine living space”, notes architect Carroll.

Despite being less than a decade old, and largely screened from the public gaze save for the projecting first-floor section (described by Carroll as “a trumpet-like balcony peering over the perimeter wall to the street becomes the final space of the house – a living room that overlooks Fitzgerald Park and Daly’s Suspension Bridge in the distance”), Cork’s Folding House appears to be quite widely known.

That’s down to various award wins (the RIAI’s House of the Year gong, and a Mies Ver Der Rohe European Union Prize for Contemporary Archi

tecture shortlist arrival), and selected exposure in architecture and design magazines.

It previously featured in the Irish Examiner, briefly on its 2016 RIAI recognition, and in August this year, when it came for sale with Savills Cork, with a €795,000 AMV.

EXCLUSIVELY photographed this month by Denis Scannell for Home, the c-2,000 sq ft two-storey house is under strong offer, and appreciative viewings as its owners hope to take on one more build challenge.

Builders of what must have been a challenging construction and delivery to this standard were West Cork-based Goleen Construction. It took Goleen just a year to build, with very little change from initial design sketch to finished project. It comes with gas-fired underfloor heating, under reclaimed maple boards, slightly above-standard rooms heights, shadow-gap finishes instead of skirting and architraves, and off-square lines and angles, and aesthetically considered long, tall, angular internal views.

The couple say the only deviations from their initial design brief were that they got a three-bed city home instead of the two-bed they’d considered, and they had to be persuaded by A2 to include the seeing-eye balcony over the Mardyke, something they now couldn’t imagine their home without.

Explaining their urge to move, they said in August that “we have one more house in us: We have the choice to stick or twist.”

Twist it is, as they turn from their fully realised Folding House.