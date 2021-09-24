Wish List: Get the colour of the year

This is one of my favourite colours, so delighted to hear Dulux have announced Bright Skies as their Colour of the Year 2022. Those fancy pants colour experts describe it s as ‘an airy and fresh tone that opens up and breathes new life into any space’. Keep an eye out — you’ll be spotting a lot of this colour in accessories and accent tones, as well as painted on walls in the next few months. A good example is this Ariel upholstered bed I spied at Sweetpea & Willow. It’s part of their Handmade in London collection. €2,828, www.sweetpeaandwillow.com

Ethical Silk

The Ethical Silk Company have shared the new colours of the Leh Collection.

We love the bold and bright Leh Scarlet and Leh Sapphire (the eye mask is pictured here, €35). The prints will be available in November, and includes mulberry silk robes, pyjamas, shorties, slips, camisole sets and eye masks.

See www.theethicalsilkco.com

Peachy Lean Beanie

Sharon Keegan and her all-female design and management team at Peachy Lean pride themselves on their body diversity and inclusion, which is why they cater to women of every shape and size, with a sizing chart from XS-4XL.

Coming into autumn, add a pop of colour with this gorgeous beanie for €18.50. www.peachylean.com

St Carthage’s Cathedral

Ooh, I’m loving this concept to raise funds to conserve and improve St Carthage’s Cathedral in Lismore, Co Waterford. The plan is to make the nave a special space for music, concerts, operas and performing arts for the community. So how does it work? On October 1, the Verso Art collection goes live. The 860 images can be viewed on www.versoart.ie and will be on exhibition at Lismore Castle Arts Gallery from October 23-31.

The art, signed on the back, will be sold on November 6 at 10am, so the buyer only finds out who the artist is when they get it home. This sweet seal will be up for grabs too.

Photo: Stefan Syrowatka

Apollo and Mirage

Galway Artist Ciara O’Neill specialises in contemporary art and we are thrilled to hear she is releasing her latest series. Inspired by the warm Australian climate and coastal life, O’Neill’s collection includes Apollo, an acrylic and oil series, and Mirage, a round resin series.

Pictured here is Apollo 14, which is the largest piece in the series, €4,200. There are lots of sizes in between, all will be framed in solid oak frames, with prices starting at €395. Visit www.ciaraoneillart.com for more info. The photoshoot was a collaboration with the artist and photographer Enda Burke.

Any other families can’t keep a glass jug in the house? No? Just me? This harder to break than usual jug has a very pretty bird and fruit print going on, it’s from TK Maxx, €9.99.

A good night's sleep

On the Bathroom Shelf, we have something that could help anyone struggling to get a good night’s shut-eye. This Works sleep plus pillow spray is 50ml for €29; it was developed to help restore sleep patterns for restless sleepers who reported waking several times in the night or waking early.

This Works have extended their Sleep Plus collection to include a range of products, it launched this month, available from Cloud10 Beauty, Shaws Department Stores, Arnotts, Brown Thomas, Meaghers, McCabes, McCauleys, Avoca, Carraig Donn and select pharmacies nationwide. https://eu.thisworks.com

Youthful serum

Our second hero product On The Bathroom Shelf this week is made from 92% natural ingredients and is bursting with a high concentration of probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics. That’s a whole lot of biotics.

Gallinée’s Youthful Serum promises to leave your skin feeling nourished and radiant, with a youthful glow — and our secret tester says it delivers the goods. Fern extract (Gallinée is using a specific polysaccharide extracted from fern) is used for its prebiotic effect alongside its unique properties that help to lift and firm the complexion.

It’s €55 and the Irish stockist is www.cultbeauty.com/ie