An enlightened buy? €1.25m Model Farm Road home with the Holy Ghost over its shoulder

THIS distinctive-looking, but utterly hidden, Cork home which dates to the 1930s is quite rightly described as a “hidden gem".

But even at that accurate description, given the size of its private grounds of an acre, it’s quite likely now to be joined in the coming year by a few other gems, like diamonds clustered on a ring.

If the right buyer gets it, that is.

A late summer arrival on the Cork residential market, and one of the very few offered in and around the Model Farm Road, this detached, 1930 Arts & Crafts style home with splayed layout, interior quirks and novelties, is priced at €1.25 million.

It’s good, and bursting with potential, but there’s as much or more potential and scope in its gardens.

Notably, it’s on an acre, tucked and hidden away, off the Model Farm Road, against a dramatic backdrop of the Church of the Descent of the Holy Spirit, by Dennehys Cross.

It’s come for sale after decades in private family hands, listed with Sheila O’Flynn and Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald at €1.25m, and who say the c 2,250 sq ft four-bed home “requires complete modernisation throughout, but is an ideal project, with development potential.”

It’s towards the northern end of its remarkable acre inner suburban grounds, with outbuildings, and has character in abundance, setting out its stall straight away with its distinctive angled floorplan, like an arms open embrace by the entrance. (The more formal looking façade, with arched door and more regular symmetry is to the south, but is used more as a garden access.)

Entry is the crook or fold at the middle by the approach drive, once the long hedged and shrubbed avenue is navigated, and it has a hardwood door and side windows all with attractive stained glass panels, while the hall floor is a dynamic-looking affair, full tiled, in a busy mixed pattern which almost appears bang up to fashion once more.

But, the house isn’t up to fashion or speed. It’s of its time, as that expression, sometimes kindly puts it, with attractive fireplaces, carpets, wallpapers and 1970s style kitchen and coloured bathroom suite and sinks.

Rooms include three reception rooms, one or two an odd or irregular shape, as is the hall and landing above, which has an angled, pew-like window seat in the crook, and an array of tall oak doors to the four bedrooms (one en suite) and bathroom.

Entirely out of the public eye, the acre off the Model Farm Road includes a garage, segregated lawns, paths and shrubs.

While some might be charmed by the house and will bring architects to advise on sensitive restoration (see similar quandary pp16-17 at a 1960s Temple Hill Carrigrohane 1960s classic)), others may have less regard for the private home and may seek to do something grander.

Others may even seek permission to build several other houses here, subject to planning permission (it could make for a lovely sheltered residential community cluster too,) with obvious real value attached to the site size and setting.

A possible comparison might be the nearby site of the now-demolished home Vailima, where a small number of detached homes have been individually acquired/sold quietly, but with the last one expected to come to the open market shortly with Sherry FitzGerald, at a price in excess of €1 million.

VERDICT: Say a prayer for the saving of the soul of this suburban ‘30s home with its church backdrop?