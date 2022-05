GOING once, going twice, going three times – the arrival to market of No 7 Siddons Court in Lower Aghada is the third of 22 townhouses in the well-kept estate to go up for sale since March.

Perhaps wanna-be vendors previously unsure of the market have been emboldened by the huge level of interest in Nos 18 and 19, both of which featured in these pages and both of which substantially overshot the asking price.No 19 came to market in March for €240,000 and sold for just under €300,000. A month later, No 18, went up for sale for €275,000 and is sale agreed at a chunk above €300,000.

Selling agent Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties is the common denominator and he’s back with No 7 guiding at €245,000.

At 84 sq m, it’s slightly smaller than Nos 18 and 19, “but has the advantage of a utility room and it’s on the water side of the estate”, Mr Kennedy says. Views of the harbour are exquisite from upstairs and from the rear garden, where decking area and lawn enhance the pleasure.

Accommodation includes kitchen/diner, sitting room, utility and guest WC downstairs and three bedrooms, one ensuite.

Location wise, Cork city is half an hour by car and Midleton is a 10 minute drive.

From a recreational viewpoint, beaches are plentiful and water activities are strong in Aghada. Saleen National School is close at hand.

No 7 has been a holiday home but it’s Dublin-based owners are selling as children are reared.

VERDICT: Ideal for first-time buyers or downsizers.