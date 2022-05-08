After three generations, Knockrea House, a €1.4m Blackrock Road dazzler, is set to change hands

KNOCKREA House is a knockout. Sequestered from prying eyes, up a sweeping drive, at the city end of Blackrock Road, so that only those who live there, or who have business visiting, get to appreciate it, it’s a home of such colour and texture, that crossing the threshold is like stepping through a portal into some sort of golden age. Everywhere you look is rich with pattern, fabric, plant life and character, and rows – by the dozen - of family photos.

Drawing room

The people who have lived in it have preserved its essence, but have also embraced it, so that even though it’s a phenomenally elegant and rather grand home, it’s also one where pop culture posters from the ‘80s hang, unabashed, on its heavily-wallpapered, boldly-patterned walls, and where hundreds of childhood memories hang in frames next to giant, gilded antique mirrors, alongside antique brass light fittings, above exquisite fireplaces – a shrine to the lives lived within it.

Picture gallery kitchen

The grounds, too, hit just the right note of informality, so while the drive is perfectly curved, and the lawns mowed, wild garlic and bluebells abound, and flowers beds are cleverly planted to avoid the need for rigorous weeding.

Lush grounds of Knockrea House

Ringed by tall, mature trees and shrubs, including exquisite Magnolia, whose brilliance is just now fading, the gardens spread across an acre, which may sound like a lot of work, but is not, according to the lady of the house.

Curving drive upto Knockrea House

She’s in a good position to pass judgement as her family has lived there for three generations. Their association with Knockrea House started in the 1940s and before that, a family, surname Dobbin, were the occupants. An examination of the 1901 and 1911 Census shows that a Leonard and Sara Clough Dobbin lived in Knockrea, Blackrock, with their six children (four girls, two boys), but it does not identify the name of their property (there is another Knockrea House on Douglas Road, former IBEC offices, just sold by Lisney, for residential use, for just under €1.5m).

Leonard Snr, originally from Belfast, was a merchant and tobacco manufacturer and later, a company director, so it’s conceivable that he had the wherewithal to buy a house such as this one.

The reason this bit of history may be relevant is that the current owner recalls the Dobbin family name as that of two sisters and a brother who lived in the house prior to her grandparents buying it. The siblings divided it in two, with the women living upstairs. The remains of a lift to their apartment is still visible from the pantry.

The house, built around 1835, was bought by the current owner’s grandparents, family name Cussen, in the 1940s.

Front facade of Knockrea House

The vendor says her grandfather was a vet with Cork Corporation (now the City Council) and that her grandmother was a “terrific businesswoman”, who came up from Macroom to the city in her 20s and sold butter in the English Market.

“She subsequently opened two grocery shops, one on Princes Street, and one on Oliver Plunkett Street, but had to adapt the business with the arrival of supermarkets. Her son converted the shops into bakeries,” the vendor says. They were The Farmhouse on Oliver Plunkett Street and Macroom Dairies, (a nod to her birthplace) on Princes Street, with the latter still in family hands, operating as Cork Art Supplies.

As a child, the vendor spent a great deal of time at Knockrea House, and recalls happy memories of her grandfather making jam in large vats in a barn. She also remembers learning to drive in a field to the front of the house.

“The land extended down to Monahan Road from where there was an entrance,” she says. But when the grocery stores came under pressure they sold off a field, a vegetable and fruit garden, and a yard which contained a stable with an overhead loft, as well as the barn, to raise funds.

Viewing tower

The vendor also recalls hearing about a racecourse, called Cork Park, situated between Centre Park Road and Monahan Road, which was built in the 1860s and closed in 1917. While it was before her time, former owners of Knockrea House used to climb to the tower (yes, there’s a small viewing tower, reachable by ladder now) and watch the races from there.

The vendor’s grandparents spent about a dozen years at Knockrea House before building two semi-Ds in what was part of its gardens, one for themselves and the other for one of their daughters. Those homes, visible from the main road, are still in the family.

By now it was the 1950s, and with the grandparents downsizing, the vendor’s parents (her father was Raymond O’Neill, a pathologist in the North Infirmary) bought the house from them and moved in, having previously lived in nearby Ardfoyle Avenue, and then Santa Ana, near the SMA church on Blackrock Road.

They remained there for the next 25 years or so, but in 1980, when her father died, the vendor moved in with her husband. Both were medics and had spent half a dozen years in the US and another three in Waterford following their return.

In anticipation of their move into Knockrea House, the vendor’s mother undertook major renovation of the basement (formerly the kitchen), creating an apartment for herself which contains two bedrooms (one ensuite), a living room, kitchenette, bathroom, guest WC and utility.

Living room at basement level

It does not have the old-world, grand feel of the main house, but it does have access to a lovely suntrap patio and a separate entrance.

Patio area off basement

A new owner might re-purpose it as a work space/studio/surgery or keep it as accommodation for an au pair/another generation of family/rental income. The only other major change made over its almost 200-year history was the addition of a two-storey wing in 1896, as noted in Buildings of Ireland, which dates the original house to 1835.

Wing added in 1896 has a double bay window

In its appraisal, Buildings of Ireland says it’s a “particularly intact 19th century detached house retaining significant original fabric”, with lovely granite steps to the Victorian tiled entrance porch, framed by two arches.

A similarly rounded front door leads to a hallway with 13ft high ceiling and a fireplace. Like most of the house, it’s a visual feast.

Richly textured hallway with fireplace

One hallway door opens into a sumptuously rendered, massive drawing room, like a Merchant Ivory production, that runs the depth of the house, with two sublime fireplaces where stained glass is a feature; huge overmantle antique mirrors, ornate cornicing, matching wall-mounted lights, a giant bay window at one end and two large sash windows at the other, overlooking the glorious, south-facing rear garden.

Sumptuous drawing room

And then there are the plants. And the rows and rows of photos.

Back in the hallway,a magnificently curved staircase rises up past a stunning coloured-glass Venetian window.

Venetian colour-glass window

Off the other side of the hallway is the ‘morning room’ with another bay and full-length sash windows which the owner says was her grandparents’ favourite room.

Morning room with bay window

Beyond that again – with a pretty compact photo-gallery kitchen in between – is the very large living room, favoured by the most recent generation, also with a massive bay and high ceilings, magnificent original fireplace and solid wood flooring and a door into the gardens.

Living room with dining table

Door in bay window to the garden

In the midst of this visually stimulating room is a fabulous blue antique lollipop penny-slot weighing scales from the Limerick pharmacy of the owner’s husband’s family. A career in the medical world is a theme – the current owner was a doctor attached to the Blood Bank’s mobile unit while her late husband was a psychiatrist with the Brothers of Charity.

The owner is downsizing, but will retain a connection with the family home, as her move is only down the drive, to the gate lodge, which architects Coughlan deKeyser are currently renovating.

Wrought iron bridge off kitchen

French doors to bridge

It will be a big change from the 5,432 sq ft of space she is used to in Knockrea House, where beautiful features abound, such as the gorgeous wrought iron bridge running above the patio, off double doors from the kitchen, leading onto the rear garden, one of the owner’s favourite spots on a sunny morning, surrounded by birdsong.

Kevin Barry of Barry Auctioneers is selling Knockrea House and he brings it to market with an AMV of €1.4m. He describes it as a “truly captivating period home, with impressive accommodation over three spacious levels”.

Bedroom

Light-filled bathroom

The first floor contains six bedrooms, off a long, light-filled corridor, with steps at either end. Access to the tower is via this floor.

Mr Barry notes the house is “in good decorative order... with wonderful original details”, lots of dual aspect rooms and “impressive ceiling heights”. While some investment will be necessary (it would be a pity to over-modernise), Mr Barry rightly says it’s “a wonderful opportunity to acquire a unique home of style and distinction”, set in stunning, mature grounds.

The owner says she has “always felt priviledged to live here”, and her hope is that Knockrea House, 1.5km from the city centre, will continue to be as loved and well-lived-in as it was by three generations of her family.

VERDICT: Neither passage of time nor whims of different owners have compromised the fundamental beauty of Knockrea House. Though it requires some investment, whoever buys will acquire a true original on a road flush with handsome homes.