A €350k circus act well worth running away to in Midleton

|
Midleton, East Cork
|
€350,000
|
Size
|
126 sqm (1,350 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B2
Just listed this week, No 5 is in the slightly unusually named Cypress Circus, in the well-regarded Broomfield development, very popular with families and is just north of the thriving town and its commuter rail line, with the first leg of the highly anticipated amenity Greenway route (to Mogeely) opening shortly.
As lofty-looking as any tall cypress tree, the three-storey, four-bedroomed family home is listed at €350,000 by Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties.
She stresses that it’s in walk-in condition for any new occupants, who’ll just have to hang a hat, or a picture, and bring their own furniture along with them.
The BER is a very impressive B2 into the bargain, so running costs should be affordable. There’s also a multi-fuel stove in the front reception room for atmosphere as well as a warming back-up option.
The internal layout sees a front reception room left of the hall with the Stanley stove. It links to the rear kitchen/dining room, with a utility that is described by Ms Hegarty as part coffee-dock and part utility — whatever gets home workers through the day!
Since the arrival of Broomfield and the train, along with Midleton’s growth surge, accessibility to and from Cork City is about to take another step up, with promised relief measures at the Dunkettle interchange coming incrementally throughout this year and beyond.
Smart inside and outside, and with one of its mid-level bedrooms en suite with shower, No 5 Cypress Circus has an enclosed back garden — which is not overlooked, Ms Hegarty stresses — with patio area and shed. There’s off-street parking in front and the property overlooks a green, which is a very popular play area for small children. The vendors say there are lovely neighbours, who they’ll really miss once they move.