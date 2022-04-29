€650,000 Ballincollig 5-bed is a tasty self-build

IT’S reassuring for home hunters to hear that the house they are thinking of buying was built by a man who had planned to live there himself when the time came to downsize. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Such was the case with Quidnet, whose engineer owner built various one-off homes both in Ireland and abroad.

A native of Ballincollig, he opted to build in his home town and Quidnet was constructed in 2009, in seven to eight months.

He was particularly pleased with the site, because while much of the surrounding area is given over to large housing estates, Quidnet is in a little pocket, off Prospect Lawn, a one-off house, with a west-facing rear garden that is not overlooked, and front-facing onto a large green “so that you are not seeing a house in any direction”, the owner says.

“It’s on its own site, and that’s what makes it unique, because everywhere else that you look is housing estates.” It looks like potential buyers are appreciating Quidnet’s attractions, because within four days of going to market, it had an offer at the asking. The asking, as selling agent Ellen O’Sullivan of OM2 points out, is €650,000. The product is an expertly finished five-bed, four-bathroom property, with a terrific orientation and some very nice features, such as a vaulted ceiling in the kitchen, excellent light throughout, underfloor heating on the ground floor and neat landscaping.

Vaulted ceiling

Glazing is very generous too, with two sets of French doors, off the kitchen to the rear patio and off a living area/playroom to the front of the house.

A separate living room has a quintet of windows, drawing in light from east, north and south.

living room

While daytime accommodation is west-facing, overlooking the back garden, bedroom accommodation on the ground floor makes the most of early-morning light.

Patio

The master bedroom, with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite looks east, as does a box room which could be a fifth bedroom or home office.

There’s a utility room and guest WC on the ground floor too.

On the first floor, one bedroom is ensuite and two others share the main bathroom.

There’s another bedroom option here too, or study or home office or a gym.

Ms O’Sullivan says because of the orientation, the 230 sq m house takes full advantage of any sunshine.

She says the double-height kitchen ceiling with velux window is particularly effective at letting light through, along with French doors, another window to the south and a bay window to the east of the kitchen.

“It’s a real wow factor, the skylight takes great advantage of any sun,” she says.

Ms O’Sullivan adds that Quidnet, Coolroe, is ideally located, near the Ballincollig bypass road network, with easy access into the city, but also good access for those heading west towards Macroom, or further west, towards Kerry. Dell Technologies is on the opposite side of the N22.

Ballincollig town centre is within easy walking distance, as is the fabulous regional park with its walking trails, outdoor gym, sports facilities, and playground.

VERDICT: Immaculate family home in an amenity-rich area.