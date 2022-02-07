Garden Digest: Take a trip to one of Ireland's finest spring gardens

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) is hosting a trip to Primrose Hill on Saturday, February 26, from 2pm-5pm for RHSI members and friends to join a special visit to one of Ireland’s finest private spring gardens. It’s €6 per person, payable at the gate. The address is Primrose Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin.
The next RHSI Zoom Talk is Jack Wildgoose, Wildegoose Perennials, discussing ‘Creating Beautiful Borders’ on Wednesday, February 16, 7.30pm-9pm. See RHSI.ie.
GIY is making growing your own food as easy as possible this year with a new monthly seed subscription, full access to its online growing guides, regular interactive Q&A discussions, and a new podcast deep-diving into growing your own food and the food system. Budding growers can sign up for the monthly GIY seed subscription for €12.50 a month and the bundle of three different seasonal seeds per month will arrive just in time for sowing. See giy.ie.
Bord Bia Bloom, Ireland’s largest gardening and lifestyle festival, returns to Phoenix Park, Dublin, from June 2 to June 6. Early bird tickets are on sale until February 15, priced from €15. After this date, adult prices will be €25, and concession prices will be €22 (children free). Booking in advance is advisable. See Bordbiabloom.com for more.
A gardening and biodiversity workshop for children takes place at the Rediscovery Centre, The Boilerhouse, on Main Street, Ballymun, on Saturday, April 9, from 2.30pm-4pm. Come and discover all the secrets of growing your own vegetables and herbs, explore the creatures inhabiting the garden and give a hand in the centre’s own kitchen garden. Tickets €10, suitable for children aged 6 to 12 years. See eventbrite.ie for tickets.
- Got an item for Garden Digest? Email gardening@examiner.ie