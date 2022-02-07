Garden Digest: Take a trip to one of Ireland's finest spring gardens

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) is hosting a trip to Primrose Hill on Saturday, February 26, from 2pm-5pm for RHSI members and friends to join a special visit to one of Ireland’s finest private spring gardens. It’s €6 per person, payable at the gate. The address is Primrose Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin.

The next RHSI Zoom Talk is Jack Wildgoose, Wildegoose Perennials, discussing ‘Creating Beautiful Borders’ on Wednesday, February 16, 7.30pm-9pm. See RHSI.ie.