Cushions are the old reliable for introducing brightness or even a neutral hue to calm down a vivid sofa or armchair
Save or splurge? Two cushion options to add a flash of colour 
Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 10:00
Carol O’Callaghan

January is behind us and days are longer right up to 6pm. All we need now is regular sunshine and some warmth, but as we’re only halfway through February let’s inject it into our homes with a flash of colour until nature wakes up.

Cushions are the old reliable when it comes to adding brightness or even a neutral hue to calm down a vivid sofa bought when the colour was trending. 

Although yellow tends to be associated with spring, orange is a warmer colour to bring sunshine in and see you right through to autumn.

 

SAVE 

The contemporary styling of the Dagfiol cushion offers a Scandinavian vibe with its clean stripe; €14.99 at www.jysk.ie.

SPLURGE 

Meadows & Byrne’s Coral Combination cushion is in a flatter orange tone for the colour-shy; €39.95.

