Sale of Fergus O'Ryan’s artist studio contents

Des O'Sullivan previews the sale of Fergus O'Ryan's studio contents at James Adam
Sale of Fergus O'Ryan’s artist studio contents

Fergus O'Ryan's 'Clifden from Errislannen'.

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 05:11
Des O’Sullivan

THE first 97 lots at the current online art sale at James Adam in Dublin, which runs until Tuesday, come from the studio of the late Fergus O’Ryan, RHA.

All proceeds from these lots, in storage since his death in 1989, will be donated to Our Lady’s Hospice at Harold’s Cross, Dublin, through the generosity of the late May O’Ryan.

Estimates on works based on Fergus O’Ryan’s travels to Paris, the Cote d’Azur, Spain, and the Balearic and Greek Islands range from €60 to €800. All lots will be sold without reserve.

Michael Cullen's 'Queen of Hearts' at Adam's.
Michael Cullen's 'Queen of Hearts' at Adam's.

The catalogue features art by Peter Collis, John Skelton, Liam Treacy, Eva O’Connell, Barbara Warren, Dermod O’Brien, Henry Healy, Harry Kernoff, Rose Connolly, Michael Cullen, Sonia Shiel, William Crozier, Barbara Warren, Nevil Johnson, Ruth Brandt, John Luke, Patrick Collins, Pauline Bewick, Gerard Dillon and many other artists. 

There are 295 affordable lots in total.

Read More

Inside Out: Snappers in the frame, and budding gardeners get a chance to shine 

More in this section

Save or splurge? We choose two chic bathroom storage options Save or splurge? We choose two chic bathroom storage options
Why we all love to make houseplants feel at home Why we all love to make houseplants feel at home
Wish List: Eight Valentine's gift ideas to brighten up the home Wish List: Eight Valentine's gift ideas to brighten up the home
#UnwindAntiquesPerson: Fergus O’Ryan
<p>Hugh Wallace, Sara Cosgrove and Amanda Bone, judges on the 2022 series of 'Home of the Year', which starts on RTÉ One from February 15, at 8.30pm.</p>

'Home of the Year' returns with a new judge and 21 inviting spaces

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices