Sale of Fergus O'Ryan’s artist studio contents

THE first 97 lots at the current online art sale at James Adam in Dublin, which runs until Tuesday, come from the studio of the late Fergus O’Ryan, RHA.
All proceeds from these lots, in storage since his death in 1989, will be donated to Our Lady’s Hospice at Harold’s Cross, Dublin, through the generosity of the late May O’Ryan.
Estimates on works based on Fergus O’Ryan’s travels to Paris, the Cote d’Azur, Spain, and the Balearic and Greek Islands range from €60 to €800. All lots will be sold without reserve.
The catalogue features art by Peter Collis, John Skelton, Liam Treacy, Eva O’Connell, Barbara Warren, Dermod O’Brien, Henry Healy, Harry Kernoff, Rose Connolly, Michael Cullen, Sonia Shiel, William Crozier, Barbara Warren, Nevil Johnson, Ruth Brandt, John Luke, Patrick Collins, Pauline Bewick, Gerard Dillon and many other artists.
There are 295 affordable lots in total.