Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Can I raise lawn's pH without removing the grass?
Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 14:00
Peter Dowdall

 QUESTION

I have read that adding lime to the soil will increase the pH but this requires the soil to be bare. How do I increase the pH of my lawn without removing all the grass?

Is there anything I can shake over the grass to increase the pH?

ANSWER

A top-dressing of garden lime as purchased from a garden centre will increase the pH and there is no need to remove the lawn first. However, you will do better using something like the Irish product Lawn Gold. 

Apply this as a granular fertiliser during the spring. 

Follow it up later in the year with the Lawn Gold summer and autumn formulations. Not only does Lawn Gold increase the pH, it will also deliver the correct nutrient mix for that season to the root zone. 

It’s not a quick-fix solution, rather something you must persevere with but do stick at it for the best way to prevent moss and weeds in the lawn is by having good healthy soil and grass growth.

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie

#UnwindPerson: #PeterDowdall
