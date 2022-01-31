Save or splurge? We choose two chic bathroom storage options

Bathrooms tend to be the smallest room in the home so what about a slim unit with open shelving to perch baskets filled with potions and lotions and bales of neatly folded towels?
Even save a shelf for a moisture-loving fern will bring added texture to what is typically a room dominated by hard lines and surfaces.
Ikea’s Ragrund seven shelf unit is made of bamboo so it won’t warp or rot in a steamy environment; €65.
The Blue Door’s ladder oak shelving unit is bathroom-friendly with six shelves for storage and display; €475.