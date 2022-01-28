Angela Scanlon: 'Gardens and green spaces bring us joy'

If you're contemplating an outdoor makeover, the return of TV’s Your Garden Made Perfect could well plant the seed of inspiration.

For those unfamiliar with its concept, the BBC Two makeover series — presented by Angela Scanlon — sees skilled designers use cutting-edge virtual-reality technology to compete to transform a participant’s backyard into the garden of their dreams.

The idea is to showcase how the space could look before it undergoes an often-costly renovation in real life.

Scanlon notes that we often have confidence in our interior style, but when it comes to gardens, we’re clueless. There’s more vulnerability and less control, which is where virtual reality comes into its own — you can see how something is going to look in two years’ time.

“So often we have real confidence in our interior style, in what we want in our home, even down to the lingo, and that’s helped by shows like and ,” she says.

“And then it comes to gardens and you’re like, ‘What do I do? Do I buy a few plants and literally hope for the best?’

“There’s more vulnerability because they don’t feel like they’re in control at all and it is really hard to wrap your head around it when you’re handing over a pot of hard-earned cash and entrusting it in the designers.

“That’s where the virtual reality comes into its own because they can go, ‘Ah, OK, it’s going to look like that in two years’ time’. It’s hard to envisage a mature garden, and so here they are looking into the future, but also kind of slightly, aimlessly handing it over and going, ‘Please help us.’”

But it’s not all sweeping lawns and manicured hedges — the six-episode run (a green-fingered spin-off of Your Home Made Perfect, also presented by Scanlon) looks at how we can extend the indoors outside, whether that’s a shared community garden, a budding wildlife haven or a small-space expert guiding a tiny concrete yard.

With the pandemic underlining the importance of outdoor space for us all, the second season couldn’t come at a better time.

“I am the woman of the people,” says Scanlon, 38, who’s also known for hosting The One Show and Robot Wars. “We’ve got the designers who know everything that anyone needs to know about gardening. I can be the dummy and ask the questions that hopefully, if I’m thinking them, somebody else at home is thinking them.

“I’ve certainly learned [along the way] but I wouldn’t say I’m into gardening. I love being outdoors and I have managed to keep a cheese plant alive for seven years, so there’s definitely an interest there.”

The pandemic made us more positive about our rooms outside, she agrees.

“Over the past couple of years, I have a newfound appreciation of garden spaces, whatever they are. I think that’s why Your Garden Made Perfect worked so well the first time around; we’re not just with a traditional gardening audience, but with people who have suddenly gone, ‘Oh my God, my little balcony was my refuge during lockdown. It offered so much to me that I never considered before.’ So yeah, gardening to my mind has opened up massively.

“It’s not just about sweeping country lawns, it’s about urban spaces and shared gardens in flats, courtyards, and minuscule balconies that still feel like joy.”

For now, Scanlon is looking forward to some downtime in her own garden, as she is expecting her second child.

“I’m definitely feeling it more than I did the first time around, and I’m groaning like an old lady as I bend down to the oven or roll in the bed... I’ve had quite a busy year, so I’m quite looking forward to, I naively say, some quiet time, with a four-year-old and a newborn.”

Angela Scanlon.

Q&A WITH ANGELA

WHAT CAN VIEWERSEXPECT FROM THESECOND SERIES?

We’ve got six episodes and a real variation.

We’ve got two new designers joining the line-up, so six designers all in, and an extra guy who does all of the smaller spaces — the more urban spaces, community spaces — which is something we’ve focused on this series; that kind of sense of what a garden can do for a wider community, not just for a family.

So, yeah, bigger crew, bigger ambitions. And off the back of last series, we’ve got people who have a real sense of what they want and what they can get. It’s exciting.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR ROLE AS HOST

Well, we’ve got the designers who know everything that anyone needs to know about gardening, so I am the woman of the people; I can be the dummy and I can ask the questions that hopefully, if I’m thinking them, somebody else at home is thinking them. I’ve certainly learned [along the way] but I wouldn’t say I’m into gardening. I love being outdoors and I have managed to keep a cheese plant alive for seven years, so there’s definitely an interest there.

FAVOURITE PART OF THE SHOW?

I love the competition between the gardeners — there is fierce rivalry. And then it’s the reveals; the realisation that when it comes to these places and these gardens, it’s not just about planting some nice flowers and trimming their borders, it can have a massive impact on families and the way they live and the way they interact together. The past couple of years, where there’s home-schooling, working from home, somebody upstairs, someone downstairs, the kitchen overrun with people — no matter what kind of a house you have, I think we’ve all felt like we’re on top of each other. So, to suddenly have this gorgeous place that they can have family dinners together and see the kids playing, it can be quite emotional.

CAREER-WISE, WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LOVE TO TICK OFF?

I used to be a big one for ticking off lists.

I’d definitely love to do a big entertainment show that feels a bit more frothy and silly, I suppose.

I did my own chat show last year [ Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One] and that was a big moment for me. It was something that I had wanted to do forever.

So, it was surreal and a lot of pressure, and also a lot of fun.

I also would love — I don’t know how I’m going to do this with two children and other stuff — to get back into documentaries.

I started in documentaries, and I do that slightly in podcasts, but to get that longer form opportunity to hang out with people who you might think you hate or just mad communities [would be great].