Antiques: Sapphires and satinwood for auction in Bandon

Jewellery and antique furniture on offer at Bandon auction, writes Des O'Sullivan 
The 18th-century fold-over tea table at Hegarty's in Bandon.

Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 07:09
Des O’Sullivan

There is furniture and jewellery to choose from at Hegarty’s live online auction from Bandon tomorrow at 2pm.

A late 18th-century Georgian demi-lune tea table has an appealing satinwood crossbanded top and a flame mahogany frieze. It is estimated at €800-€900.

An 18-carat white gold Ceylon sapphire and diamond cluster ring might be just the thing for Valentine’s Day but it does not come cheap.

The sapphire weighs 4.72 carats and the ring is estimated at €12,000-€13,000.

Among the collectibles on offer is a Cork silver salt spoon (€100-€200) and there are a number of items made by Tiffany including a 14-carat yellow gold compartmented pillbox (€250-€450).

The catalogue is online at Hegarty’s.

Lots include a Cork silver salt spoon and a gold Tiffany pillbox.

