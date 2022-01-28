Collectors' items from music and movie worlds

JONI MITCHELL once said: "I sing my sorrow and I paint my joy."

The most important and influential female recording artist of the 20th century has always thought of herself as a painter derailed by circumstances.

An artist's proof by the singer-songwriter of an original oil painting of Jimi Hendrix is one of many highly collectible highlights at Julien's MusiCares charity relief auction live and online from Hollywood Sunday.

'Jimi Hendrix' by Joni Mitchell at Julien's.

Signed and framed by the writer of global hits like "Both Sides Now", "Big Yellow Taxi" and "Woodstock", it is estimated at $2,000-$4,000 in a sale that will attract a global audience.

Everyone who is anyone has chipped in to help MusiCares, the leading music industry charity which offers a community support system of health and service across a spectrum of need like physical and mental health, addiction recovery and disaster relief.

Korean boyband sensation BTS have donated their costumes from the 63rd annual Grammy awards performance of "Dynamite". Bono's handwritten lyrics to "Your Song Saved My Life", a Gibson acoustic guitar signed by Harry Styles and a black leather knee-length coat signed by Ozzy Osbourne are available alongside Dolly Parton's gold rhinestones and beaded fringe dress worn on the red carpet when she was MusiCares Person Of The Year in 2019.

A black leather coat signed four times on the inside by Ozzy Osbourne in white marker.

Among other lots in a sale that will attract a global audience are a Lady Gaga-signed Chromatica CD; Demi Lovato’s stage-worn Vic Matie combat boots; a Machine Gun Kelly signed and inscribed matte salmon pink Schecter Diamond Series guitar; a red blazer jacket worn by Dave Gahan on the Depeche Mode 2017-2018 Global Spirit Tour and a Depeche Mode-signed black and white Fender Squier Stratocaster electric guitar.

This is the age of the NFT and Keith Richards' signed Gibson ES-335 acoustic-electric guitar in ebony donated by Gibson Gives includes a one-of-a-kind NFT video — the first NFT from the Rolling Stones guitar legend.

There is a Paul McCartney-signed Hofner B-Bass Hi Series violin bass guitar, a Tom Petty signed Gibson ES-355 Bigsby VOS electric acoustic guitar and Chris Stapleton’s handwritten lyrics of “Broken Halos” on a Fender Player Telecaster Guitar.

Collectibles with a more local flavour will come up online at Mullen's in Laurel Park from 10am today. Its Collector's Cabinet sale features history, literature and collectibles including antique toys and film posters. Posters promoting films that became cult classics are highly sought after.

Often these releases were quite small so relatively few posters were printed. A poster for the 1973 folk horror film The Wicker Man — which regularly features in the top 10 of best-ever British films —is estimated at €400-€600.

A poster for the cult horror film 'The Wicker Man' at Mullen's.

There are posters for Darby O'Gill and the Little People and L'Homme Tranquille (as The Quiet Man was known in France) and Michael Collins.

Highlights from over 100 lots of the lifetime collection of toys by Kevin Nolan of the City Brass Shop at Francis Street in Dublin include a c1930 model Alfa Romeo racing car and a 1912 Bassett Lowke clockwork locomotive. Among the other lots is the Easter Rising medal awarded to Dr Kathleen Lynn and a collection of seven Irish coin weights dating from 1709-1750.