Donal Hickey: Young people are inspiring

FOR those of us who went to school decades ago, in an era when interest in the environment was almost zero, a visit to schools these days is heart-lifting. With the interest and commitment of the students, the future should be in safe hands.

Anybody looking for proof of how aware the youthful generation is of environmental issues need only take a glance at the huge range of research done for the Young Scientist competition. Much is, as might be expected, related to climate change, with students looking towards new technologies to promote the use of renewable energy sources. Also to the fore is the question of breaking down plastics and finding alternatives to plastic.