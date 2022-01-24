Donal Hickey: Young people are inspiring

FOR those of us who went to school decades ago, in an era when interest in the environment was almost zero, a visit to schools these days is heart-lifting. With the interest and commitment of the students, the future should be in safe hands.
Anybody looking for proof of how aware the youthful generation is of environmental issues need only take a glance at the huge range of research done for the Young Scientist competition. Much is, as might be expected, related to climate change, with students looking towards new technologies to promote the use of renewable energy sources. Also to the fore is the question of breaking down plastics and finding alternatives to plastic.
Kinsale Community School, Co Cork, has produced outright winners of the competition on three occasions and is a trailblazer in many respects. The school had 16 projects in the latest competition, with one focusing on the use of environmentally-friendly washing-up liquid instead of a chemical-based liquid.
The school won a Cork Environmental Forum award last year in recognition of the care shown by teachers and students for the environment. Posters and awareness messages are everywhere while extra-curricular activities and projects are taking place.
Solar panels have been installed on the roof, rainwater is harvested from the roof for use
in toilets, and wildflower areas are planted to attract pollinators and improve biodiversity.
There is a greenhouse for growing organic food, water fountains have been installed to encourage refilling of bottles and to reduce single-use plastics, and paper use was reduced by a third between 2020 and 2021. Art students created a large wave from plastic bottles with a message to “wave goodbye to plastic”. Waste also featured in the young scientist competition, with a project from Coláiste Naomh Mhuire, Co Kildare, aiming to create an accessible app that would inform the user of the correct disposal of an item simply by scanning a barcode.
Long before present students were born, the face of the Irish landscape had been transformed. As farming practices changed from the 1970s onwards, ditches, trees, and hedgerows were levelled. The consequences for nature and wildlife were devastating. Now, there are efforts to restore lost habitat for plants and animals. A St Aloysius College, Cork, project proposes the restoration of the honeybee population by hedgerow layout.
Pollution is a hugely-important issue. A project from the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty, Co Cork, looks at the removal of nitrogen from water in Clonakilty Bay, while students in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare, examined the planting of seaweed farms to reduce ocean pollution.