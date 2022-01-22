The Irish wellness duo aiming to restore harmony to our homes

Making a decision to be kind to your living space, the world around you and yourself — it’s really not a bad way to operate.

Two Irish wellness entrepreneurs aim to bring harmony to our homes — as well as to our minds, bodies and souls — through the power of ritual.

Research shows that simple rituals may help us cope with our daily routine.

And in a pandemic-exhausted world, more people are prioritising their wellbeing by turning to self-care practices to deal with change.

Annie Kirwan and Lee Tracey, Into the Ether.

Annie Kirwan and Lee Tracey opened the Reformation Yoga & Pilates Studio in Dublin in 20019, leading thousands of people through movement, meditation and mindfulness classes.

During the pandemic, it became even clearer to Annie and Lee how powerful the effects of rituals are, both personally and professionally.

As they brought Reformation’s digital studio to life to guide its community through uncertain times, they wanted to share pieces as well as practices that people could enjoy at home to create time and space for their own wellbeing.

This is how Into The Ether was born, specialising in ethically produced homeware and self-care collections.

Annie Kirwan.

“It offers people the tools to transform simple rituals into sacred experiences, from journaling and meditation to cacao rituals and candle-lit baths,” says Annie.

The products are eco-friendly, handcrafted, and locally made, and aim to bring harmony to the body and mind as well as the spaces we live in, while also being kind to the planet, say Lee and Annie.

Into the Ether candles.

“Into the Ether was born out of the realisation that we all need rituals of self-care, especially in times of high stress,” says Annie.

“During the pandemic, many of us realised the power of these humble practices and that we have the ability to create personal self-care rituals within our own homes.

“The intention behind Into the Ether is to transform these simple rituals into sacred experiences.”

Lee Tracey.

Lee adds: “I was pregnant during the pandemic when we created Into the Ether and at a point in my life where I truly relied on the power of ritual. They were a nourishing and sustaining lifeline to me and we felt compelled to share that with others. From that lived experience our gift boxes, such as the Mama Box, were born.”

Into the Ether sage bundles.

Into the Ether supports a growing movement of people who want to live more consciously and sustainably, she adds. “Our products are ethical, local, crafted by hand and chosen with love, to enhance moments of self-care,” she says.

Hand-poured soy wax candles, white sage smudging bundles, and ceramic cups sit alongside elegant candle holders. There’s also a range of spiritual and psychology books, as well as essentials for yoga practice.

While products are made using mindful materials, they don’t compromise on design and luxury. Seductively scented candles are housed in sleek dark jars, while journals are beguilingly illustrated by Dublin-based artist Stefi Colombo.

As well as trading online at intotheether.ie, Into The Ether is also available from its retail store on Waterloo Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, within the premises of sister business Reformation Yoga & Pilates Studio; Instagram: @intotheether.ie.