Cluttercore: How to embrace the magic of mess or curated chaos

The inevitable has occurred: the backlash against declutterer-in-chief Marie Kondo and her calm orderliness, by the hoarders, anti-minimalists and collectors, and maybe even the new-found decluttering evangelists who filled a bin bag with domestic excess but chickened out of taking it to the charity shop.
Cluttercore is the opposite end of minimalism which some call maximalism, and it has style, with one of its high-profile fans being interior designer, product designer and author Abigail Ahern who’s written a how-to book called Everything: A Maximalist Style Guide (Pavilion Books, €35), explaining how it works and how to achieve it.
Admittedly, we know the likes of Instagram and Pinterest can be inspiring resources for any type of interior project but there is so much information on these platforms, plus the influence of magazines and home interior TV shows, the job lot can be more overwhelming than actually proving helpful in honing our preferences.
