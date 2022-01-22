Antique furniture will be on offer at Cork auction

Georgian pieces include a walnut lowboy, an inlaid bureau and a walnut card table all estimated at €500-€800.
Antique furniture, collectibles, rugs and art will all come up at Woodwards’ first sale of 2022 next Saturday (January 29) in Cork.
Items from recent house sales and estates are featured in this online-only auction which is on view at Cook Street in Cork city centre subject to Covid restrictions from today.
Georgian pieces include a walnut lowboy, an inlaid bureau and a walnut card table all estimated at €500-€800.
A Regency sofa table is estimated at €800-€1,200 and chests of drawers and a d-end dining table feature as well.
There is a painting of turf stacks by Douglas Alexander (€300-€400) and collectibles include three antique bronze Chinese ceremonial longstaffs (€800-€1,500) and a Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy car figure (€400-€600). A large red ground Kashan carpet and a selection of Waterford Crystal is included too.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Friday, January 21, 2022 - 10:00 PM
Friday, January 21, 2022 - 10:00 PM
Friday, January 21, 2022 - 12:00 PM