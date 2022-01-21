Apartment contents of couple at the heart of 70s French glitterati

A rare glimpse into the glamorous domestic world of a couple at the heart of the glittering social world of Paris in the 1970s is offered by a sale at Sotheby’s on February 24.

Best known in France and the US, François Catroux was one of the most important decorators of the 21st century.

Artwork in the Maeterlinck Palace flat.

François and Betty Catroux married in 1968 when she was becoming the face of Yves Saint Laurent and he was decorating bold modern homes for clients like the Rothschilds, Diane von Furstenberg and Princess Firyal of Jordan.

A lounge suite from the couple's flat in the former Maeterlinck Palace.

He counted Roman Abramovich, Helene Rochas and Antenor Patino among his clients.

François Catroux elegantly mixed antiques with contemporary furniture.

He brought work by contemporary designers like Ron Arad, Ingo Maurer, Martin Szekely, Serge Manzon and Ettore Sottsass together with artists like Luis Tomasello, Lucio Fontana, Tom Wesselman, Zoran Music, Victor Vasarely, Xavier Veilhan, Christian Bérard and Jean Cocteau.

Designer objects from the Catrouxes' flat.

On offer at Sotheby’s Paris is the entire contents of the apartment he created for their retirement at the former Maeterlinck Palace overlooking the Baie des Anges at Nice.

The project was barely completed when Catroux discovered he had cancer.

He died in November 2020. Catroux and Saint Laurent were at school together — although they never spoke of their schooldays when Saint Laurent had been bullied.

In a New York Times obituary Penelope Green came up with a wonderful quote from Betty Catroux: “I’m not interested in fashion, and I’m not interested in design, and I got the two geniuses on the subject. I could live in an empty room as long as there is a bottle of wine and good music.

“But I know what’s beautiful. I was so lucky. It’s been a fairy tale life.”