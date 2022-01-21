Apartment contents of couple at the heart of 70s French glitterati

Best known in France and the US, François Catroux was one of the most important decorators of the 21st century.
François and Betty Catroux married in 1968 when she was becoming the face of Yves Saint Laurent and he was decorating bold modern homes for clients like the Rothschilds, Diane von Furstenberg and Princess Firyal of Jordan.
He brought work by contemporary designers like Ron Arad, Ingo Maurer, Martin Szekely, Serge Manzon and Ettore Sottsass together with artists like Luis Tomasello, Lucio Fontana, Tom Wesselman, Zoran Music, Victor Vasarely, Xavier Veilhan, Christian Bérard and Jean Cocteau.
He died in November 2020. Catroux and Saint Laurent were at school together — although they never spoke of their schooldays when Saint Laurent had been bullied.