Donal Hickey: 'People still naively heading into hills wearing shorts, t-shirts and light runners'

A wise man of the hills once said it’s often better to turn back. The mountains will always be there for another day.

As someone who is very much a sunshine hillwalker, I find it hard to understand why inexperienced people go up mountains in bad conditions, often in snow and when steep ground is slippery and dangerous after heavy rainfall.

The popularity of mountain activities has grown hugely, which has also resulted in a rise in the number of accidents often involving people who were simply not ready for the conditions. The year 2021 was the busiest yet for Kerry Mountain Rescue Team which was founded in 1966. The team dealt with 68 calls, with the majority of incidents in the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and others in the Dingle and Beara peninsulas. Slips, falls, and people getting lost accounted for most incidents, with a high percentage of serious injuries, Though accidents can happen to even the most experienced mountaineers, most last year involved a significant number of poorly prepared and ill-equipped parties on the hills, according to Colm Burke of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

Donal Hickey: 'There are key safety considerations for those heading into the mountains in winter.'

Some people naively headed into hills wearing shorts, T-shirts and light runners, often without any idea where precisely they were going. The mountains are not exactly a stroll in the park, however. With short January days, cold weather and dark skies, people are advised to plan to ensure their safety. There are key safety considerations for those heading into the mountains in winter, says Colm. People should start their walk or climb, early enough; be aware of what time it gets dark, and allow for rapid weather changes. The route taken should be planned with the knowledge of a reliable, mountain weather forecast. And remember, mobile phone reception can be uncertain in this terrain.

“Don’t forget to keep an eye on the weather during the day. Always be prepared to turn back, or take a shorter route,” he says.

Then, there are basics like carrying a torch, warm food and drinks, sturdy footwear, warm and waterproof clothing, hats and gloves and a map and compass. Last summer, mountain rescue teams around the country, all volunteers, responded to increased callouts.

Some were back-to-back emergencies, necessitating exhausting stretcher carries.

Other agencies are also called in such situations, including gardaí, Coast Guard, helicopters, medical personnel and hospitals.

Let’s leave the final words to Murrough McDonagh, chief executive of Mountaineering Ireland, which represents 11 rescue teams: “When going out on the hills it’s important that we recognise that our safety is our own responsibility. Knowing our limitations and preparing for our activities will help to reduce costs and accidents.”