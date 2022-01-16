Peter Dowdall: How to grow and care for phalaenopsis orchids 

If you have managed to keep your Christmas poinsettia alive until now, well let me tell you, you’ve done better than me. They can be quite temperamental, and I take solace each year, from the fact that it's often the case that the damage is done before I even get them home.

Poinsettias hate any kind of draught and so if they were purchased anywhere that they weren’t being well-minded then, they will not survive once you get them home.

However, if yours is still looking well, then you have obviously got a good quality specimen and you have done everything right to care for it. My advice, for now, is to leave well alone and continue treating it as you have been.

Other houseplants which may have arrived over Christmas and the New Year or have perhaps been in the home for years include the very popular moth orchids or phalaenopsis to give them their correct name. Ever since I was a child I have been entranced by orchids. They are an amazing group of plants. The phalaenopsis are remarkably easy to care for, hence their popularity.

People are often hesitant to give them a go for they fear that they can be difficult. Nothing could be further from the truth, though one look at their amazingly detailed and exotic-looking blooms would have you wonder how anything as stunning looking could be so easy.

If I tell you that phalaenopsis are epiphytic plants that would possibly be enough to send you running for the hills, however that term “epiphytic” should actually tell you that they need little care. An epiphytic plant is one that depends on another plant to grow. They are not parasites in that they do not feed off the host plant, rather they rely on their host for stability, support and protection.

As is the case with phalaenopsis, they often take further advantage of their host trees by growing in crevices in the branch network where some moss and organic debris has built up and is enough to sustain the orchid.

Epiphytes have adapted over millennia and the advantages that they have include the fact that because they are growing above the ground they are less likely to be eaten or washed away by floods. There is less competition for nutrients when they rely on the air and not the soil and also because they are high up they have more access to sunlight and good air circulation. All this can give us good pointers to phalaenopsis care.

What they need most importantly in a domestic situation is a growing medium that is very open. They need a very free-draining compost which allows plenty of air into the rootzone. This is why the orchids you will buy are growing in pots filled with mostly, finely chipped bark and grit.

The pots are also clear and transparent to allow the roots to see sunlight. Always remember that the pot and the compost are taking the place of a tree, offering stability and support and they are not growing in the compost in the same way that most other pot pants do, relying on the soil for nutrients and moisture.

They don’t need much moisture to survive and my advice would always be to err on the side of underwatering. If the plant doesn’t have enough water, it will tell you by drooping quite dramatically and you will have plenty of time to rectify it. If you over water, it will actually drown and the damage will be fatal. Stand them in a bowl of water for about half an hour when you feel they need it and let them absorb what they need and then drain off any excess.

They like plenty of fresh air and humidity, keep them in a standard room temperature perhaps in a kitchen where there is plenty of moisture in the air. However, don’t spray them with a mist of water as this will leave spots on the flowers.

Foliar feeding is a great way to feed orchids and there is a great, organic and Irish made foliar plant feed available now. Emerald Mist is a ready-to-use foliar feed for houseplants including Orchids and will give quick results as the nutrients are absorbed through the leaves.

They like to grow in a room with plenty of natural light but they don’t want direct sunlight as this can scorch the leaves.

A phalaenopsis can produce as many as twenty individual blooms on one flowering stem and it can remain in bloom for three or four months.

When the flower stem is finished blooming, don’t remove it completely. Cut it back where you can see a node on the stem. This will look a bit like a swelling, or a horticultural band-aid wrapped around the stem. Cut at just above the node and leave well alone for a month or so. Then you can start feeding the plant again with the foliar feed or any good liquid orchid feed and befo

re too long you will see another flowering stem emerging from that self-same node.

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie