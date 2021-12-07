Save or splurge? We try two duvet sets for size

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 14:55

With spring ahead, it’s a great time to vamp up the bedroom with just a change of linens being absolutely transformative to the look of the space.

A wise person once said we should always have a comfortable bed and comfortable shoes because we’re either in one or the other. 

Well, I'll add to that: We should have comfortable linens for helping us drift off to the Land of Nod. 

SAVE 

TK Maxx’s double white striped duvet set is fresh, clean and simple with just a tiny line detail, €30.99.

SPLURGE 

For a touch of added luxury, Christy’s Turin double duvet set comes in grey or sunny ochre yellow at Brown Thomas, €110.

