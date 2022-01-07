Wish List: Essential oils and cool kettles

Designer vases

IKEA is launching a family of vases – KONSTFULL – designed by Ilse Crawford and her design studio, StudioIlse. Inspired by nature, we love that they are made from recovered glass and mouth-blown by craftspeople.

Try them out with fresh, dried or faux flowers or simply as a decorative piece, find out more at ikea.com

Cool kettles

I didn't know this but apparently, delicate teas like green teas are best brewed at lower temperatures, coffee gets a flavour boost when made with water that’s 90°C and black teas need water to be at boiling point to bring out their best taste.

The Russell Hobbs Buckingham Digital Quiet Boil Kettle

Russell Hobbs has come up with The Buckingham digital kettle that allows you set it to the optimal temperature for every hot drink you make. Yours for €64.99 available from electrical retailers and russellhobbs.com

Immune essential oil

Karl Murray, founder and master distiller of Irish-owned essential oil brand Kotanical, has created a blend to support the immune system. It's called Immune and contains a delicate blend of essential oils designed to combat bacterial and viral illnesses.

The Kotanical Immune Blend sells for €20

You can use it in your bedrooms and bathrooms to create a clean, sterile environment. Kotancial also stock a range of hand-crafted stone diffusers, find out more at kotanical.ie

Plant pleasures

In the mood for some January bargains? Ballyseedy Home & Garden, Tralee, have an in-store sale going on, with 50% off all Christmas stock, 25% off indoor and outdoor plants and 25% off outdoor pots.

Ballyseedy's Parlour Palm

Loving this Chamaedorea Elegans, or Parlour Palm as you might know it, was €29.95, now €22.46. ballyseedy.ie

Designs on dinner

Four well-known Irish artists from each province, Fatti Burke, Linda Fahrlin, Jacky Sheridan and Fuchsia Macaree have partnered with Heinz on some beautiful limited-edition designs of their new eco-friendly packaging, which will remove 30 tonnes of plastic from Irish supermarkets.

The designs are available on Heinz Beanz multipacks from heinztohome.ie and 100% of proceeds from each €4 multipack will go to their charity partner Barnardos.

The eyes have it

My Wrinkles tired eyes from This Works.

Anyone else feeling exhausted after all that festive fare?

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, we have the My Wrinkles Collection At This Works, a line with a shortlist of active ingredients to help you maintain your skin without overloading it.

Show some love to the delicate skin around your eyes with this Tired Eyes cream, €50, available from Cloud10 Beauty, Shaws Department Stores, Arnotts, Brown Thomas, Meaghers, McCabes, McCauleys, Avoca, Carraig Dunne and select Pharmacies Nationwide.

Hero product

Tried and Tested this week, an Irish product that was one of our reviewer's favourite products they've had the pleasure to test. Precious was launched last November, and is saying it's a balanced blend of ultra-moisturising plant oils and Vitamin E enriched with Bakuchiol, an innovative, multi-tasking plant-based retinol.

Our reviewer used it every day for two weeks as the last step in their nightly skin routine. Highlights include the pipette which means no dirty fingers dipping into the product and the lavender scent. It has no synthetic colours or fragrances and didn't aggravate their sensitive skin.

A real treat. It's €44.95, kinvaraskincare.com

Mother and child

I love this Willow Tree Loving My Mother figurine. It's by artist Susan Lordi and she created it to express that special relationship between an adult daughter and her mother.

It's on sale at the moment, down from €53 now €42.40 from kilkennyshop.com