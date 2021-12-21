Islands of Ireland: Strawberry fields forever

Almost anywhere you come across a large lake in Ireland you will also find a Bush Island. It’s as if whoever named them was at a loss for inspiration when faced with the task of rendering them unto the map. At the sight of a few trees and bushes then the first thing that sprang to mind for these nameless nomenclaturists was ‘Bush Island’. Fair enough, but fairly forgettable too.

There are bush islands in Lough Corrib, Lough Ree and on the Shannon Estuary, and elsewhere to boot. We do have several islands named after trees, including Oak Island (Lough Corrib, again), Yew Islands (Lough Derg) and Holly Island (Lough Currane). There is even an Arbutus Island in Killarney’s lakes.

Glanmore Lake is on the Beara Peninsula just over the Cork/Kerry border from the Healy Pass. It is astonishing, not just for its majestic beauty, but because it has managed to survive the steamroller of ‘progress’ that we see practically everywhere else. The lake has three other named islands: Crane, Cormorant, and Illaunatee on which there are the ruins of a house.

A report for An Foras Forbartha in the 1970s indicated that the islands have specimens of Arbutus (strawberry tree), oak and holly. Even in the 1970s rhododendron had become well established on the lakeshore. This scourge of native woodland had proliferated on the western side of the lough among indigenous tree cover, including silver fir.

A near-vertical 200m slope shadows the west of the lake and beneath this is a magnificent fringe of what environmental campaigner Eoghan Daltun calls an example of temperate rainforest. “There’s hardly any left [in Ireland] and what is left is almost completely wrecked. Uragh and Killarney National Park are good examples”.

The above report counselled against visits to the four named and the several unnamed islands on the lake. “The importance of the area does not justify the complete prohibition of landing on the islands but fires must be discouraged. It would be best to discourage them on the wooded islands, especially Bush Island, as this would lead to the damaging of trees, quite apart from the fire risk,” it stated.

It concluded that the island and the vegetation could be injured by picnicking or otherwise landing on the islands. Fast forward 50 years and the islands, bar the one with the house, are impenetrable.

In the 16th and 17th centuries most of the Beara Peninsula was still forested and the cover would have been continuous between places such as the woods at Uragh in the Gleninchaquin Valley and the Glanmore Lake area, says Eoghan.

Where woods in general are vulnerable to man and his animals, those on islands benefit from isolation.

“The ecology of an island is very often different to the mainland for several reasons, the main one being its less accessible to grazers. You can often have interesting things growing on islands that you might not have on the island. The islands in the nearby Gleninchaquin for example have samples of Arbutus. The reason is that grazers are less likely to go there, though deer can swim of course.” Eoghan says the main characteristics of these forests are epiphytes, plants that grow on other plants. Where you have a climate that’s sufficiently humid, plants can grow in trees without being rooted in the ground. Epiphytes depend for moisture entirely on what comes their way from the surrounding air, whether rain or mist. It’s a sign that it’s a rainforest,” he says.

The arbutus has a foul fruit and anyone who has tasted it, reputedly, will not do so again. Perhaps it is part of the plant’s defence mechanism. It resembles the strawberry, but is no relation. According to Wildflowers of Ireland “the fruit, or strawberry, is in fact a 20mm spherical berry which is initially yellow, ripening to reddish orange, and covered in rough warts. This is one of the Lusitanian species and is native only in counties Sligo, Kerry and Cork. It belongs to the heather family.”

The naturalist Robert Lloyd Praeger identified the species on several islands in Lough Gill, Co Sligo.